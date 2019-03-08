The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Eborde: 45, of Coombes Road, London Colney. Drove a Mazda 3 Sport without a licence or insurance in Alsop Close, Halsey Park, London Colney, on August 1, and after having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 70mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Fined £800 plus £85 costs and £40 towards victim services. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Gurprett Gurprett: 27, of London Road, St Albans. Drove a Honda Jazz on Harpenden Road, St Albans, on April 30, after having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his blood was 127 mcg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, and without insurance. Fined £120 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Matthew Weston: 35, of Cyrils Way, St Albans. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on June 29. Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £85 plus £21 towards victim services.

Jacqueline Apadet: 20, of Aldenham Road, Radlett. Damaged a chip and PIN machine belonging to Tesco at Radlett on August 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £21 towards victim services.

Malcolm Bird: 52, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. Stole headphones worth £19.99 from TK Maxx in St Albans on June 23. Fined £440 plus £85 costs and £44 towards victim services.

Ian Naghten: 31, of Harness Way, St Albans. Dishonestly made off without having paid for fuel in St Albans on April 3 15, 19 and 22, May 7, in Hatfield on May 2 and April 26, in Harpenden on April 23, and in Welywn Garden City on April 1. Discharged conditionally for 18 months and ordered to pay £328.47 compensation. He also stole two bottles of Jameson's whiskey worth £50 from Marks & Spencer in St Albans on May 31, for which he was ordered to pay £50 compensation, £120 costs and £20 towards victim services.

You may also want to watch:

Scott Walsh-Fleming: 35, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Stole a bottle of vodka worth £29 from Sainsbury's in Watford on June 13. Fined £40 plus £29 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Chris Cairncross: 31, of Hopkins Crescent, Sandridge. Stole food worth £29.80 from Marks & Spencer in St Albans on September 9. Fined £40 plus £85 costs and £32 towards victim services. He also breached the terms of a conditional discharge imposed by West and Central Herts magistrates' court on April 3 for stealing alcohol from Tesco in St Albans on April 1, and assaulting a man in St Albans on the same date, for which offences he was fined £80.

Simon Speer: 37, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Stole a pair of Marc Jacobs sunglasses worth £149 from Specsavers in St Albans on July 16, was in possession of a Stanley blade in Flora Grove, St Albans on July 17, and refused to provide a drugs specimen at Hatfield on the same date. Committed to prison for six months and ordered to pay £149 compensation.

Shriti Jadav: 36, of Gills Hill Lane, Radlett. Being the driver of a large goods vehicle or passenger-carrying vehicle, caused an accident on land at Radlett Railway Station on April 1, but failed to report it at a police station within 24 hours. Fined £738 plus £85 costs and £73 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Aron O'Brien: 23, of Watling Street, Radlett. Refused to stop a Honda moped when directed to do so by a police constable, and drove without a licence, insurance or MOT, in Aldenham Road, Elstree, on July 31. Fined £440 plus £85 costs and £33 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Erhan Dogan: 32, of Victoria Road, Harpenden. Drove a Mercedes C200 at 40mph along the 30mph A1000 Barnet Road, north of Ashwood Road, Potters Bar, on October 21. Fined £70 plus £100 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Susan Pratt: 62, of Langley Grove, Sandridge. Failed to stop after an accident in Delsome Lane, Hatfield, on January 18, in which injury was caused to another person, or report the accident at a police station within 24 hours. Fined £178 plus £100 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with seven penalty points.