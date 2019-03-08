The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

David Miller: 52, of Charrington Place, St Albans. Stole cat food and washing products from Sainsbury's in St Albans on July 1. Fined £120 plus £50 costs and £32 towards victim services.

Mark Alyson: 47, of Newgate Close, St Albans. Stole meat from Budgens Stores in St Albans on April 26, and alcohol worth £171.60 from Sainsbury's in St Albans on June 24. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Kenny Jakeman: 45, of Riverside Road, St Albans. Stole meat worth £58.14 from Tesco Metro in St Albans on July 1. Fined £40, and ordered to pay £58.14 compensation, £85 costs and £32 towards victim services.

John Shire: 38, of St Albans Road, Redbourn. Refused to disclose the identity of the motorist using his BMW X5 when it was involved in an offence of speeding at 39mph along the 30mph A412 Scots Hill at Rickmansworth on January 25, as required by Herts police at Stevenage on March 20, Fined £660 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Refused to disclose the identity of the motorist using his BMW X5 when it was involved in an offence of speeding at 36mph along the 30mph A4147 Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, on March 10, as required by Herts police at Stevenage on May 3. Fined £660 and banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Ravithas Sivalingham: 41, of Watling View, St Albans. Drove a Vauxhall Vivaro at 40mph along the 30mph Radlett Road, Watford, on February 28. Fined £133 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Lucinda Shapton: 36, of Hemel Hempstead Road, Redbourn. Drove a Volvo XC60 at 37mph along the 30mph B487 Redbourn Lane, Harpenden, on February 27. Fined £133 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

ian McNeil: 57, of Noke Shot, Harpenden. Drove a Citroen Relay at 38mph along the 30mph B653 Lower Luton Road, Harpenden, on February 20. Fined £166 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Edward Kirby: 60, of Clarendon Road, Harpenden. Failed to disclose the identity of the motorist speeding at 40mph in his BMW 320D on the 30mph A5183 Frogmore, south of Brinsmead, St Albans, on February 27, as required by Herts police at Stevenage on April 8. Fined £660 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Paul Dersookiasian: 41, of Avian Avenue, Curo Park, Frogmore. Drove a BMW R Ninet motorcycle at 53mph along the 30mph A111 Southgate Road, Potters Bar. Fined £666 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Steven Dunn: 44, of Floral Drive, London Colney. Drove an Audi A5 at 40mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore, south of Brinsmead, St Albans, on February 27. Fined £166 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Benjamin Barnes: 42, of Hog End Lane, St Albans. Drove a Volkswagen Golf at 38mph along the 30mph B653 Lower Luton Road, Harpenden, on October 23. Fined £70 plus £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Paul Lambert: 38, of Willow Way, Radlett. Destroyed a door, used violence to gain entry to a premises and assaulted two women by beating, including using a pepper spray, in Radlett on February 27. Committed to prison for 10 weeks and ordered to pay £620 costs and £115 towards victim services.