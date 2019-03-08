Advanced search

The latest court results from the St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 11:59 02 September 2019

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court

Archant

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Juarae Walker: 22, of Barnet Road, St Albans. Resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty in St Albans on May 30, drove a Volkswagen Golf without insurance in St Peter's Close, St Albans, on May 30. Given a 24-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £200 compensation, and fined £200 plus £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Michael McDonagh: 29, of Watling Street caravan site, Park Street. Failed to disclose the identity of the motorist using his vehicle when it was involved in an offence of driving in a closed motorway lane on the M25 westbound between J21-20 on December 13, as required by Herts police at Stevenage on January 16. Fined £660 plus £85 costs and £66 towards victim services. Banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Scott Cooper: 33, of White Hedge Drive, St Albans, Drove a Vauxhall Corsa without insurance in Stanhope Road, St Albans, on December 28. Disqualified from driving for 13 months due to repeat offending. Fined £660 plus £85 costs and £66 towards victim services.

Wayne Meisel: 49, of Oakridge Avenue, Radlett. Drove a BMW at 98mph along the M1 between J5-4 on January 27. Fined £440 plus £85 costs and £44 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Hansi Koppe: 49, of Meadowcroft, St Albans. Drove a Honda Civic without insurance on MOT in Hatfield Road, St Albans, on Januay 24. Fined £880 plus £85 costs and £85 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Marzena Hinc: 48, of Hobbs Close, St Albans. Drove an Audi A3 at 36mph along the 30mph B653 Lower Luton Road at Harpenden on January 23. Fined £220 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Desmond Farrell: 54, of Old Watford Road, Bricket Wood. Drove a Ford Ranger Wildtrak at 43mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore in St Albans on January 24. Fined £70 plus £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

Albert Davis: 64, of Nicholas Close, St Albans, Drove a Ford Transit at 37mph along the 30mph A412 St Albans Road at Watford on January 27. Fined £40 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

William Lewis: 43, of Harpenden Road, St Albans, Failed to comply with the red light at the pelican crossing on Harpenden Road, St Albans, on December 7, and proceeded beyond the stop line in his Jaguar XKR. He overtook another vehicle which was stationary for the purpose of complying with said red light. Fined £306 plus £100 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Philip Clarke: 44, of House Lane, Sandridge. Refused to identify the motorist using his Jaguar XE Portfolio when it was involved in an offence of speeding at 71mph along the M25 between J19-20 when a temporary 60mph speed limit was in place on February 8, as required by Herts police at Stevenage on March 22. Fined £660 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Nasif Hanif: 42, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. Drove a Mitsubishi Outlander at 48mph along the 40mph A4147 Hemel Hempstead Road, Hemel Hempstead, on February 12. Fined £220 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Wiebke Hartmann: 34, of Colindale Avenue, St Albans. Drove a Mini Cooper at 38mph in the 30mph A4147 Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, on January 26. Fined £351 plus £90 costs and £35 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Martin Lamb: 36, of Fiveacres Avenue, Bricket Wood. Drove an Audi A4 at 41mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore, south of Brinsmead, St Albans, on January 11. Fined £533 plus £90 costs and £53 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points. He was fined a further £266 and awarded three more penalty points for speeding on the same stretch of road, this time at 38mph, in a Ford Ranger Wildtrak on January 24.

