The latest court results from the St Albans area

Philip Biggs: 24, of Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on January 17. Fined £60 plus £170 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Daniel Cooper: 31, of Oldfield Road, London Colney. Was drunk and disorderly in Victoria Street, St Albans, on June 20 and damaged a window belonging to The Horn public house. Fined £200 plus £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Mikele Abraham: 29, of no fixed abode, St Albans. Assaulted an ambulance worker in the exercise of his functions at St Albans on June 18, and damaged an ambulance on the same date. Ordered to pay £240 compensation.

Daniel Eldred: 32, of King Harry Lane, St Albans. Assaulted a man by beating in St Albans on October 13. Fined £100 plus £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Alfie Parker: 18, of Boswell Close, Shenley. Used racially aggravated words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on April 19. Fined £400 plus £400 costs, £100 compensation and £20 towards victim services.

Michael Clark: 45, of Sleapcross Gardens, Smallford. Sent emails in breach of a restraining order imposed by West and Central Herts magistrates' court on April 18, at St Albans on June 4. Fined £213 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Kane Dixon: 24, of Russet Drive, St Albans. Committed fraud by using a stolen bank card to make numerous contactless purchases in St Albans between February 1-2 on February 6 and between 25-27. Between February 6-7 and 25-27 in St Albans dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely bank cards. Interfered with a motor vehicle in St Albans on June 30 and was in possession of criminal property, namely an iPhone X, in St Albans between July 2-9. Committed offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made by West and Central Herts magistrates' court on September 17 for the offences of handling stolen goods, theft, fraud and interfering with a motor vehicle. Committed to prison for 28 weeks and ordered to pay £230 compensation.

Simon Speer: 36, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Stole a handbag and contents worth £900 in Stevenage on June 9, and committed fraud by using a stolen debit and credit card to make a gain in Stevenage on June 9 and 10 and Hitchin on June 10. Failed to surrender to police custody at Stevenage magistrates' court on July 22, committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence imposed by West and Central Herts magistrates' court on May 17 for shoplifting offences. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of eight weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of seven weeks and ordered to pay £900 compensation.

George Reynolds: 20, of Phillimore Place, Radlett. Dishonestly made off without paying for £32.01 of petrol in Borehamwood on December 29 and £31.30 of petrol in Borehamwood on December 30, drove a Citroen C2 without an MOT, licence or insurance on both the same dates. Fined £180 and ordered to pay £63.31 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Ian Naghten: 31, of Harness Way, St Albans. Stolen two bottles of Champagne from Marks & Spencer in St Albans on June 7. Given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 towards victim services.

James Fogarty: 34, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. Stole clothing and electrical items worth £399.90 from TK Maxx in St Albans on May 8. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 towards victim services.

Abubakr Ahmed: 21, of Vesta Avenue, St Albans, Fined £200 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Drove a Mercedes-Benx CLC220in Maynard Drive, St Albans, on February 13 while under the influence of drugs. Was in possession of cannabis in St Albans on the same date. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.