The latest court results from the St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 11:59 30 August 2019

St Albans Magistrates Court

Archant

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Matthew Brooks: 35, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. Stole a bottle of wine worth £6 from Marks & Spencer in St Albans on January 30, and a bottle of house white wine worth £5 from the same store on April 5. Fined £40 plus £30 towards victim services.

Wallet Singh: 45, of Lawrance Road, St Albans. Stole six steaks worth £36.89 from Marks & Spencer in St Albans on April 1. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £40 costs and £20 towards victim services.

Kurt Crowhurst: 31, of Watling View, St Albans. Drove a Mercedes A45 in excess of the 70mph speed limit on Haldon Hill to Wobbly Wheel at Haldon on November 6. Fined £76 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Michael Boylan: 30, of Centaurus Square, Curo Park, Frogmore, St Albans. Drove a Ford Transit in Centaurus Square without insurance on December 24. Fined £660 plus £85 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Lewis Leroux: 23, of Oysterfields, St Albans, Drove a Ford Fiesta without insurance and while using a handheld mobile phone on Woodstock Road North, St Albans, on December 30, Fined £880 plus £85 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Daniel Walker: 43, of St Leonards Crescent, Sandridge. Drove a Mazda 323 without insurance in Lemsford Road, St Albans, on December 23. Fined £660 plus £85 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Colin Winton: 65, of Wick Avenue, Wheathampstead. Drove a Vauxhall Insignia at 76mph along the 50mph A414 Stanstead Abbotts by-pass, near Briggens Park, Stanstead Abbotts, on May 25. Fined £507 plus £85 costs and £50 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Paul Clark: 52, of Waldegrave Park, Harpenden. Drove an Isuzu truck at 39mph along the 30mph Lower Luton Road, Harpenden, on November 2. Fined £128 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Pierre Moore: 38, of Station Road, Harpenden. Drove a Kia Ceed in Bricket Road, St Albans, on May 11, after having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Fined £250 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Kimberly Sjollema: 35, of Jasmine Court, St Albans. Assaulted a police constable in the execution of her duty at St Albans on February 19. Given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 towards victim services.

Daniel Ossorio: 32, of Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans. Was in possession of a quantity of cannabis in St Albans on June 29. Fined £200 plus £85 costs.

Ahmed Ahmed: 23, of Centaurus Square, Curo Park, Frogmore, St Albans. Damaged a car window worth £100 in St Albans on May 10. Fined £80 plus £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. He was fined a further £40 for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on the same date.

