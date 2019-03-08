The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Who has been in court this week from St Albans and Harpenden?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mitchell Haslett: 23, of Townsend Avenue, St Albans. Was in possession of a bladed instrument, namely a Stanley knife, in St Peter's Street, St Albans, on June 3.

Committed to prison for three months suspended for 12 months. Ordered to attend rehabilitation activity appointments for 20 days and pay £85 costs and £115 towards victim services.

Andrew Jeffs: 39, of Station Road, Radlett. Stole clothing from Outfit in Borehamwood on April 19, and was in possession of a quantity of cannabis in Station Road, Radlett, on February 26. Fined £80 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Simon Speer: 36, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Stole a bottle of beer and three samosas, worth £6.46, from Yarl Petrol Filling Station in Hatfield on May 14.

Fined £50 plus £6.46 compensation and £30 towards victim services.

Kenny Jakeman: 44, of Elmshall Place, St Albans. Stole alcohol worth £71 from Morrisons in St Albans on February 23. Fined £34 plus £50 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Daniel Breckenridge: 33, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Stole two bottles of gin worth £63 from Tesco in Stevenage on June 12. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 towards victim services.

Joanna Day: 52, of Liverpool Road, St Albans. Drove a Mini Countryman Cooper through a red light at Watsons Walk in St Albans on September 13. Fined £100 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

You may also want to watch:

Douglas Harris: 55, of New Road, Radlett. Drove a Bentley Continental at 105mph along the 70mph A41 at Bourne End, Hemel Hempstead, on September 7. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Fined £500 plus £85 costs and £50 towards victim services.

George Brackley: 24, of Lybury Lane, Redbourn. Drove a Renault Clio Campus Sport in Baldock Road, Royston, on April 10 having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 68mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £120 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Conor Gillen: 20, of Manland Avenue, Harpenden. Drove an Audi A1 in Overstone Road, Harpenden, on April 27 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Fined £120 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Hulse: 27, of Hughenden Road, St Albans. Drove a Volkswagen Golf in St Albans Road West, Hatfield, on December 20 while under the influence of cannabis. Fined £381 plus £85 costs and £38 towards victim services. Disqualfied from driving for 12 months.

Owen Field: 18, of Cottonmill Crescent, St Albans. Drove a Vauxhall Mervia in the car park of Batchwood Nightclub in St Albans on April 21 having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 65mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Fined £200 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Simon Speer: 36, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Destroyed a large garden gnome belonging to Asda in Hatfield on May 14. Ordered to pay £30 compensation.

Luke Nimmo: 30, of The Ridgeway, St Albans. Damaged a custody pillow worth £60 belonging to Herts police at Hatfield on May 17. Fined £80 plus £60 compensation and £30 towards victim services.

Shane Witney: 31, of Fellowes Lane, Colney Heath. Was in possession of two small bags of cannabis in St Albans on November 13. Fined £100 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.