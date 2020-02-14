Advanced search

The latest court results for the St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 February 2020

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court

Archant

Bogdan Arhip, 32 of Hatfield Road, St Albans. Drove a Yamaha motorcycle in St Albans on June 4 at 51mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £369. Ordered to pay victim services £36 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Raymond Claret, 72 of The Park, St Albans. Drove a Saab in St Albans at 36mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £146. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Ahmed El Masry: 34, of Haseldine Road, London Colney. On May 6 drove a Piaggio Xevo in London Colney without insurance and a driving licence. Fined £115. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Paul Weitzman: 82, of Rosemary Drive, London Colney. On May 20 drove a Honda Civic in London Colney which collided with another vehicle causing damage, Weitzman failed to report the accident. Fined £585. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Kirsty Weston: 31, of Lauchlin Court, St Albans. Stole various items from Debenhams in Hemel Hempstead on December 21. Fined 340. Ordered to pay victim services £90. Community Order made.

Daniel Thoree: 32, of Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans. On February 2 last year used a bank card that he did not have permission to use. Ordered to pay £150 compensation and court cost £300.

David Bates: 73, of Boyes Crescent, London Colney. Drove a vehicle in Boyes Crescent, London Colney on October 7 while over the drink drive limit. Bates had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £150. Ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Doran Iacovone: 30, of High Oaks, St Albans. On August 31 used threatening and abusive behaviour which was racially aggravated towards a Police Constable in St Albans. Fined £100. Ordered to pay compensation £300, victim services £32 and court costs £85

Cezary Angielski, 36 of Dellfield, St Albans. On September 3 obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty in St Albans. On September 4 drove a Mercedes without insurance. Fined £500. Ordered to pay victim services £90 and court costs £85. Community order made to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within the next 12 months.

