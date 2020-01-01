The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Jordan Johnson, 18 of Abbots Avenue West, St Albans. On May 14 in St Albans without the consent of the owner took a Yamaha motorbike. Community order made. Ordered to pay victim services £90 and court costs £300.

Paul Mason, 46 of Alma Road, St Albans. On 27 November at St Albans committed fraud by using bank cards belonging to someone else. On 2 December at St Albans stole a charity box and contents belonging to Keech Hospice. Fined £160. Ordered to pay compensation £120 and court costs £85.

Antony Layng: 64 of Ashridge Drive, Bricket Wood, St Albans. On July 4 harassed an individual by using abusive and insulting behaviour. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £90 victim services and £85 court costs. Community order made to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Liberty Briant: 22, of Centaurus Square Curo Park, Frogmore, St Albans. On June 9 assaulted two police constables and assaulted a man and two women by beating them. Ordered to pay £500 compensation. Committed to prison for four weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months.

Jaba Hussain, 27 of Riverside Road, St Albans. Assaulted a woman in St Albans by beating her on October 15. Community order made. Ordered to pay victim services £90 and court costs £85.

Giorgo Nasso: 43 of Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. On December 4 2018 in St Albans failed to take reasonable measures when disposing of controlled waste. Fined £218. Ordered to pay £96 compensation, £30 victim services and £235 costs.

Tzotzi Veizi: 43 of Sutton Road, St Albans. On December 4 2018 in St Albans failed to take reasonable measures when disposing of controlled waste. Fined £218. Ordered to pay £96 compensation, £30 victim services and £235 costs.

Joe Smith: 22 of Barley Mow Lane, St Albans. On 15 July 2018 damaged a Volkswagen golf. Fined £130 and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Janet Coull Trisic, 44 of Trevelyan Place, St Albans. On March 31 at Watling Street, St Albans exited a filling station and collided with a car travelling from her left, causing that car to lose control and collide head on with an oncoming car. Fined £510. Ordered to pay victim services £51 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Allal Hmidouche, 31 of Marshall Avenue, St Albans. Used a Rover at Watford on March 26 when there was no insurance covering the use of that vehicle. Fined £300. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Burnham Healthcare Ltd, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. On June 12 at Christchurch used a Mercedes- Benz which was untaxed. Fined £220. Ordered to pay court costs £85 and back duty £77.50.

Andrew Burke, 45 of Park Avenue, St Albans. On December 13 drove an Audi A3 in St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Burke had 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made. Order to pay victim services £90 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 29 months.

James Bevans, 36 of Fish Street, Redbourn. On January 30 drove a Ford in Hemel Hempstead at 54mph when the limit was 30mph. Fined £400. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £250. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Malcolm Silver, 76 of Bedford Road, St Albans. On January 30 drove a Nissan Qashqai in Stevenage at 54mph when the limit was 40mph. Fined £83. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with three points.