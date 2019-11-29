Advanced search

The latest court results for the St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 December 2019

St Albans Magistrates Court

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Ben Baptiste: 33, of Buttermere Close, St Albans. Committed fraud by dishonestly using two bank cards at various stores throughout Hatfield and St Albans, intending to make a gain of £293.13 for himself. Fined £80 plus £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Paul Lee: 42, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a fear of immediate unlawful violence, in Harpenden on September 23. Fined £200 plus £75 compensation, £85 costs and £32 towards victim services.

Chris Cairncross: 31, of Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Stole goods from Tesco Express in St Albans on November 5, and four packs of Kopperberg Cider, two pots of olives and one Boursin cheese from Tesco Express in St Albans on the same day. Fined £80.

Richard Waller: 53, of Noke Shot, Harpenden. Was in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin in Harpenden on October 2. Fined £133 plus £85 costs and £32 towards victim services.

Farzan Miah: 23, of Burnside, St Albans. Was in possession of a quantity of cocaine in Old Watford Road, Bricket Wood, on June 23. Fined £150 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Kamruz Zaman: 25, of Collyer Road, London Colney. Drove a Kia Picanto in Batchwood Drive, St Albans, on September 21, having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 104mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid community work and pay £85 costs and £90 towards victim services. Banned from driving for 28 months.

Clive Bennett: 58, of Drakes Drive, St Albans, Drove a Ford S-Max Vignale in excess of 30mph on the Outer Circle, NW7 in London on March 26. Fined £67 plus £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with seven penalty points.

Ewa Lachowska: 49, of Pudding Lane, St Albans. Failed to identify the motorist using her Ford Fiesta when it was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, as required by Herts police at Stevenage on January 17. Fined £660 plus £100 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Julie Prowse: 63, of Avenue Road, St Albans. Drove a Volkswagen VRM at 59mph along the M6 between J4-5 when a temporary speed limit of 50mph was in place, at Birmingham West Midlands on April 24. Fined £538 plus £85 costs and £53 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Darren Baker: 47, of High Street, London Colney. Drove a Ford Transit without an MOT in Drakes Drive, St Albans, on May 9. Fined £220 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Victoria Butler: 40, of Artisan Crescent, St Albans, Drove a Hyundai Tucson at 42mph along the 30mph High Street Green at Hemel Hempstead on April 24. Fined £440 plus £90 costs and £44 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

Danielle Carlton: 28, of Centaurus Square Curo Park, Frogmore. Drove an Audi A3 at 36mph along the 30mph A5183 Park Street, north of Burydell Lane, on April 27. Fined £220 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Kelly Chambers: 42, of Napsbury Avenue, London Colney. Drove a Range Rover Evoque at 36mph along the 30mph Shenley Road at Borehamwood on May 9. Fined £126 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Katie Kreeger: 39, of Common Lane, Radlett. Drove a Jeep at 36mph along the 30mph Shenley Road at Borehamwood on May 9. Fined £70 plus £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Dadirai Muchenje: 50, of Wordsworth Close, Kings Park, St Albans. Drove a Mercedes GLA at 38mph along the 30mph A1000 Broadwater Road at WGC on May 11. Fined £220 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

