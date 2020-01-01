The latest court results from the St Albans area

Harry Appleford: 29, of Ringway Road, Park Street. Drove a black BMW in St Albans whilst over the drink drive limit. Appleford had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and used threatening and abusive behaviour. Fined £200. Ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 4 points.

Steve Strowman: 27, of Roundwood Lane, Harpenden. Drove a Vauxhall Corsa on January 12 at Roundwood Lane, Harpenden whilst over the drink drive limit. Strowman had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £440. Ordered to pay victim services £44 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Barry McCarthy: 57, of Westfields, St Albans. Drove a Vauxhall Corsa on January 13 at Watford Road, St Albans whilst over the drink drive limit. McCarthy had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £400. Ordered to pay victim services £40 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Giovanni Martorana: 45, of Brampton Road, St Albans. Drove a Peugeot 206 on February 2 last year without due care and attention, he cut the corner of Glenferrie Road, St Albans and collided with a pedestrian. Fined £320. Ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £620.

Michael Butcher: 24, of The Rise, Park Street, St Albans. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates Court on March 1. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months and to carry out unpaid work for 20 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay court costs £85.

Clare Cutler: 56, of Annabels Lane, Harpenden. Between August 28, 2018 and April 12, 2019 at St Albans harassed a man. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay court costs £85 and victim services £20.

Stephen Coade: 44, of Albert Street, St Albans. On February 6 and December 13 at London St Pancras whilst on the railway without the permission of an authorised person remained in a reserved seat on a train when not the holder of a valid ticket. Fined £200. Order to pay compensation £36, victim services £30 and court costs £135.

Benaissa Hmidouche: 52, of Marshall Avenue, St Albans. On November 18 at Beech Road, St Albans placed himself in a public place to beg or gather aims. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services £21.

Sunny Mia: 48, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. On January 3, 2019 at St Albans City station harassed a man by using threatening and abusive behaviour. Community order made. Ordered to pay compensation £75, victim services £85 and court cost £400.

William Wilks: 33, of Burydell Lane, Park Street. On July 4 assaulted a police constable in St Albans. On January 13 was in possession of a quantity of cocaine and diamorphine at New Compton Street, London. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Hatfield Magistrates Court on October 28. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation £100