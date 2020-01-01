Advanced search

The latest court results from the St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 May 2020

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Harry Appleford: 29, of Ringway Road, Park Street. Drove a black BMW in St Albans whilst over the drink drive limit. Appleford had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and used threatening and abusive behaviour. Fined £200. Ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 4 points.

Steve Strowman: 27, of Roundwood Lane, Harpenden. Drove a Vauxhall Corsa on January 12 at Roundwood Lane, Harpenden whilst over the drink drive limit. Strowman had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £440. Ordered to pay victim services £44 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Barry McCarthy: 57, of Westfields, St Albans. Drove a Vauxhall Corsa on January 13 at Watford Road, St Albans whilst over the drink drive limit. McCarthy had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £400. Ordered to pay victim services £40 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Giovanni Martorana: 45, of Brampton Road, St Albans. Drove a Peugeot 206 on February 2 last year without due care and attention, he cut the corner of Glenferrie Road, St Albans and collided with a pedestrian. Fined £320. Ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £620.

You may also want to watch:

Michael Butcher: 24, of The Rise, Park Street, St Albans. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates Court on March 1. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months and to carry out unpaid work for 20 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay court costs £85.

Clare Cutler: 56, of Annabels Lane, Harpenden. Between August 28, 2018 and April 12, 2019 at St Albans harassed a man. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay court costs £85 and victim services £20.

Stephen Coade: 44, of Albert Street, St Albans. On February 6 and December 13 at London St Pancras whilst on the railway without the permission of an authorised person remained in a reserved seat on a train when not the holder of a valid ticket. Fined £200. Order to pay compensation £36, victim services £30 and court costs £135.

Benaissa Hmidouche: 52, of Marshall Avenue, St Albans. On November 18 at Beech Road, St Albans placed himself in a public place to beg or gather aims. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services £21.

Sunny Mia: 48, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. On January 3, 2019 at St Albans City station harassed a man by using threatening and abusive behaviour. Community order made. Ordered to pay compensation £75, victim services £85 and court cost £400.

William Wilks: 33, of Burydell Lane, Park Street. On July 4 assaulted a police constable in St Albans. On January 13 was in possession of a quantity of cocaine and diamorphine at New Compton Street, London. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Hatfield Magistrates Court on October 28. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation £100

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New coronavirus map reveals number of deaths and worst hit areas in St Albans

Data from ONS show the number of coronavirus related deaths and their locations. PICTURE: Archant

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Do you know who stole teddy bear display from St Albans home?

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

Most Read

New coronavirus map reveals number of deaths and worst hit areas in St Albans

Data from ONS show the number of coronavirus related deaths and their locations. PICTURE: Archant

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Do you know who stole teddy bear display from St Albans home?

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts Careline community alarms on hand during COVID-19 crisis

Do you know someone who might benefit from a community alarm?

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans officers walk equivalent of 21 marathons during coronavirus lockdown

St Albans Operation Scorpion officers from Herts police walked miles to support colleagues across the district. Picture: Herts police

Homelessness charity Emmaus providing emergency furniture packages during pandemic

Emmaus chief executive John Chesters after a furniture package delivery.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Clean sweeps easy as one-two-three as six claim the domestic treble

The domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Queens Head Logic in 2003-04 and in 2007-08 as Queens Head Sandridge. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24