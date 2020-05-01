The latest court results for the St Albans area

Billy Dooley: 28, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett. On June 3 at Watford drove a grey Mini Cooper whilst unfit to drive through drugs and there was no insurance in force covering the use of the vehicle. Dooley was also in possession of a pocketknife. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services of £122 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Christy Kavanagh: 29, of Springfield Road, St Albans. On January 1 at St Albans assaulted a police constable. Fined £200. Ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £85.

Doran Iacovone: 30, of High Oaks, St Albans. On August 31 used threatening and abusive behaviour which was racially aggravated towards a police constable in St Albans. Fined £100. Ordered to pay compensation £300, victim services £32 and court costs £85.

Ahmed El Masry: 34, of Haseldine Road, London Colney. On May 6 drove a Piaggio Xevo in London Colney without insurance and a driving licence. Fined £115. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Paul Weitzman: 82, of Rosemary Drive, London Colney. On May 20 drove a Honda Civic in London Colney which collided with another vehicle causing damage, Weitzman failed to report the accident. Fined £585. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Debra Weisfeld: 58, of Beningfield Drive, London Colney. Drove a Nissan Juke in Borehamwood at 37mph when the limit was 30 mph on May 12. Fined £70. Ordered to pay victim services £30. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Clint Brady: 41, of Woodland Drive, St Albans. On February 27 kept a Nissan at Woodland Drive which had no road tax. Fined £76.00. Ordered to pay vehicle excise duty of £138.75 and court costs £85.

Dominic Rubin: 57, of Hedley Road, St Albans. On June 26 kept an Audi at Hedley Road which had no road tax. Fined £138. Ordered to pay vehicle excise duty of £44.17 and court costs £85.

Denise Durant: 55, of Holywell Hill, St Albans. Drove a Nissan Juke in Potters Bar at 41mph when the limit was 30mph on May 7. Fined £70. Ordered to pay victim services £30. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Philip Plaats: 45, of High Oaks, St Albans. On March 15 drove a Ford Transit in St Albans without due care and attention, whilst manoeuvring around a stationary vehicle collided with that vehicle causing damage and injury to another person. Plaats also failed to report the accident. Fined £360. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £620. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Kanagasabai Sivasoruban: 58, of Ashridge Drive, Bricket Wood. On April 6 drove a Saab whilst using a mobile phone on the M1. Fined £220. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £150. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

John Spelman: 56, of How Wood, Park Street, St Albans. Drove a Ford Transit in Maple Cross on December 14 whilst over the drink drive limit. Spelman had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £400. Ordered to pay victim services £40 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Patrick Bustin: 79, of Rectory Lane, Shenley, Radlett. Drove a vehicle on Rectory Lane, Shenley on September 30 while over the drink drive limit. Bustin had 100 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. On September 12 drove a vehicle on London Road, Shenley and collided with another vehicle causing damage, Bustin failed to stop. Fined £445. Ordered to pay victim services £44 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jordan Reynolds: 20, of Watling Street, St Albans. Drove a Renault Kangoo on North Orbital Road, St Albans on August 21 while over the drink drive limit. Reynolds had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £350. Ordered to pay £35 victim services and £620 court costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months.