Woman fined for hitting motorcyclist in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 December 2018

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

A St Albans woman has been convicted of driving without due care and attention after seriously injuring a motorcyclist.

Diane Gray, 63, of Downedge, drove a Renault truck into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist on Friday, May 4 this year.

Gray was reversing out of Watling View School in Watling View when she hit the motorcyclist, causing him to fall off his bike and sustain serious injury.

She pleaded guilty to the offence and was ordered to pay a fine of £100, with additional court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Gray was also given six penalty points on her license.

