Trespasser jailed after high-value theft in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 06:53 17 January 2019

A trespasser stole nearly £5,000 worth of items from a property in Church Street, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

A man has been jailed after trespassing at a property in St Albans and stealing nearly £5,000 worth of belongings.

Adam Hopkins, 26, admitted entering a property in Church Street as a trespasser and stealing property worth £4,747.

The offence took place on April 4 last year.

At St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 7, Hopkins was jailed for 18 weeks.

Magistrates considered the offence to be especially serious due to the high value of the property stolen and because it had been planned.

Hopkins was ordered to pay £3,812 in compensation.

He must also pay victim services £115 and £400 court costs.

Hopkins, of Liverpool Road in Watford, must pay a total of £4,327.

