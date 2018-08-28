Man jailed for having two knives in Harpenden

Hatfield police station and magistrates' court. Picture: Kevin Lines Archant

A St Albans man has been jailed after being caught with two knives in a public place.

Shannon Jeffers, 28, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on January 4.

He admitted having one large and one small black-handled kitchen knife in a public place on the A1081 in Harpenden on January 3 without good reason or lawful authority.

Magistrates considered the offences to be especially serious given the defendant’s record of previous offending.

Jeffers, of no fixed address, was jailed for six months.

He was also ordered to pay victim services £115 and £85 court costs.

Both knives were confiscated and will be destroyed.