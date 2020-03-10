Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

A 55-year-old man from St Albans has been sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison after stabbing his partner.

Michael Summerville, of no fixed address, was jailed at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, March 3, having previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police were called to St Peter's Street in the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday, November 27 last year, to reports that a man had sustained multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who was Summerville's partner at the time, was found suffering from three stab wounds in total - one in his eye, one in his chest and one in his back.

He was taken via air ambulance to a London hospital where he received specialist treatment.

Summerville fled the scene, and was caught on CCTV discarding the knife he used in the attack down a drain. He was arrested shortly after.

DC Richard Staff, who investigated the case, said: 'The victim sustained horrific injuries in what was a vicious, unprovoked attack. Thankfully, he has since recovered, but still suffers with some eye complications and of course the emotional trauma of what happened to him.

'As well as the impact on his physical health, Summerville's actions have had a huge impact on his mental health.

'No one should ever have to experience abuse from their partner, or live in fear. We hope this result gives him some peace of mind, and serves as some sort of closure for him.

'I hope Summerville now uses his time in prison to reflect on what he did, and also that this sentence sends a strong and clear message to anyone considering carrying a knife.

'If you use a knife as a weapon, we will use all the powers at our disposal to bring you to justice and you can expect to be sent to prison.

'Regardless of the fact that it's illegal, carrying a knife poses very real risks and serious consequences. Not only do you risk a custodial sentence for possession of a knife, but you could end up causing serious harm to someone, taking someone's life or losing your own.'

Victims of domestic abuse can receive support at hertssunflower.org/herts-sunflower.aspx, or by calling the domestic abuse helpline on 08 088 088 088, which is open weekdays from 9am to 9pm and weekends from 9am to 4pm.

If you feel your life is in danger, always dial 999.