The latest court results from the St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 July 2019

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

Who's been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Kane Dixon: 24, of Russet Drive, St Albans. Attempted to steal unknown articles from a vehicle in St Albans on March 18, used stolen credit cards on nine separate occasions, intending to make a gain by obtaining scratch cards and other items such as cigarettes worth £230.68 on February 23, and used a stolen credit card on three separate occasions, intending to make a gain by obtaining scratch cards and other items such as cigarettes worth £84.04 on February 16. Made subject to a curfew from 8pm-8am daily until November 15, and ordered to £314.72 compensation, £170 towards victim services and £500 costs. He was also committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months after breaching a suspended sentence order made by West and Central Herts magistrates' court on September 17.

Simon Speer: 36, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Stole several bottles of gin worth £62.76 from Aldi in Hatfield on May 15. Stole toiletries worth £15 from Poundland in Hatfield on May 10. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £1 towards victim services.

James Rankin: 46, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans, Stole a bottle of alcohol worth £25 from Marks & Spencer in St Albans on March 11. Fined £80 plus £25 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Eleanor Hutchings: 32, of Holywell Hill, St Albans. Assaulted by beating two police constables acting in the execution of their duty in Watford on December 6. Fined £240 plus £50 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Shelly Maughan: 34, of Abbots Avenue West, St Albans. Assaulted a police constable in the execution of her duty, in Hatfield on April 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £50 compensation, £50 costs and £20 towards victim services.

Paul Monaghan: 51, of Haig Close, St Albans. Travelled within 200m of an address in London Colney, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by West and Central Herts magistrates' court on September 18. Restraining order extended by 12 months until May 22 2020. Fined £120 plus £85 costs and £85 towards victim services.

Caitlin Douglas: 23, of Newgate Close, St Albans. Was in possession of a quantity of cannabis in St Albans on March 22, and assaulted a police officer in the exercise of his duty on the same date. Order to attend rehabilitation activity appointments for a maximum of 10 days and pay £85 costs and £85 towards victim services.

Tom Davies: 38, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. Was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine in St Albans on April 6. Fined £120 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Brendan Boylan: 21, of Wilshere Avenue, St Albans. Was in possession of a wrap of cocaine and five small bags of cannabis in St Albans on March 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £20 towards victim services.

Ned Connors: 23, of Lye Lane, Bricket Wood. Drove a Mercedes Sprinter without insurance or MOT in Old Welwyn on January 6 2018, and driving the same vehicle while disqualified and without insurance in Flavian Close, St Albans, on January 31. Fined £765 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Licence endorsed with 12 penalty points.

