The latest court results for the St Albans area

Jordan Parker: 23, of Kings Road, London Colney. Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment, between December 1 and March 4, by sending repeated and unwanted messages via Facebook Messenger from various Facebook accounts. Restraining order made until May 8 2020. Fined £192 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Robert Dunham: 49, of Hickling Way, Harpenden. Failed to identify the motorist using his Peugeot 306 when it was involved in an offence in Stevenage between May 11 and June 7. Fined £660 plus £85 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Stuart Tozer: 53, of Lye Lane, Bricket Wood, permitted another motorist to use his Citroen Xsara on the A414 St Albans Road, Hemel Hempstead, on November 12, when there was not an insurance policy in place and she did not possess a licence. Fined £780 plus £85 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Thomas Beaney: 29, of Barley Mow Lane, St Albans. Drove a Ford Mondeo without insurance in Wynches Farm Drive, St Albans, on April 11. Fined £115 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Stephen Edwards: 49, of Roestock Lane, Colney Heath. Drove a Land Rover Freelander on Market Place, St Albans, on February 3, having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 95mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Fined £750 plus £620 costs and £75 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Kieran Bhegani: 33, of Clarendon Road, Harpenden. Drove a Toyota Aygo in Watford Road, St Albans, on March 17, having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Fined £80 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Michael Shuttleworth: 34, of Pippin Close, Shenley. Drove a Toyota Corolla in Porters Park Drive, Shenley, on February 7, having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his blood was 125mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. Fined £120 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Daniel Woosey: 35, of Hardwicke Place, London Colney. Drove an Audi A3 in Shenley Lane, London Colney, on April 8, having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 74mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Fined £384 plus £85 costs and £38 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Storm Emin: 35, of Leycroft Way, Harpenden. Drove an Audi A3 in Vaughan Road, Harpenden, on March 24, after having consumed so much alcohol that the proprtion in her breath was 40mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 towards victim services. Disqualifed from driving for 12 months.