Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates’ Court and are published without prejudice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Ellis: 27, of Alban Avenue, St Albans.

Assaulted a police officer in St Albans on January 28. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Marcus Irving: 42, of Ladies Grove, St Albans.

Stole meat, fish and vegetables worth £116.66 from Waitrose in St Albans on January 30. Fined £80 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Michal Sadlak: 38, of Milton Road, Harpenden.

Drove a Volkwagen Golf in Station Road, Harpenden, on January 28, having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 86mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £480 plus £85 costs and £46 towards victim services.

Hilton Nyamupingidza: 20, of Watson Avenue, St Albans.

Drove a Volkwagen Polo in Colney Heath Lane, St Albans, on January 28, having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, and without insurance. Nyamupingidza also failed to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on February 26, having been released on bail on January 28. Disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £240 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Paul Swallows: 29, from Mountbatten Close, St Albans.

Stole wine worth £14 from Marks & Spencer in St Albans on February 26, used racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress towards a police constable on the same date. Committed to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £115 towards victim services.

Samuel Adams: 27, of Richard Stagg Close, St Albans.

Used racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in St Albans on October 2, and assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty on the same date. Fined £180 plus £50 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Dean Francis: 49, of Fellows Lane, Colney Heath.

Drove a Mercedes C200 on the A121 in Essex while not wearing a seat belt, on May 15 at Waltham Abbey. Fined £70 plus £30 towards victim services.

Bianca Casey; 40, of Russet Drive, St Albans.

Stole a bicycle, Canada Goose coat, Barbour jumper and bike lights worth about £3,000 in St Albans on January 1.

Community order made.

Casey must attend appointments with a responsible officer and participate in activity for up to 25 days.

Eight other offences were admitted and taken into consideration.

No order for costs due to the defendant’s limited means and significant debt.

Lee Edwards: 39, of Lower Paxton Road, St Albans.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in Watford on January 17.

Assaulted a PC acting in the exercise of his duty in Hertfordshire on the same date.

Community order made.

The defendant must have treatment for alcohol dependency under the direction of the probation service for six months.

He must also participate in activity for up to 20 days.

Fined £130.

Ordered to pay compensation of £100, £85 to victim services and £85 court costs.