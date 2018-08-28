Advanced search

Court results for St Albans and the surrounding areas

PUBLISHED: 08:55 27 January 2019

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Georgina Coelho: 22, of Rendlesham Avenue, Radlett.

Wilfully obstructed two PCs in the execution of their duty in Watford on December 8.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Anthony McGrath: 46, of Clarence Road, St Albans.

Drove a Maserati Ghibli on the M25 on December 13 at 75mph when the limit was 60mph.

Fined £200.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Aurimas Sikorskas: 36, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Drunk and disorderly in High View, Hatfield, on November 17.

Drunk and disorderly in Hatfield Town Centre on November 11.

Discharged conditionally for six months.

Philip Bland: 39, of Birchmead Close, St Albans.

Used a Ford Transit in Hemel Hempstead on July 1 when its use involved danger of injury to a person.

The rear door was not secure with carpets hanging out.

The front and nearside tyre treads were below 1.6mm.

Fined £292.

Ordered to pay victim services £293 and £85 costs.

Three penalty points issued.

Alexis Brenton: 37, of Gombards, St Albans.

Drove a BMW Sport in Frogmore at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on July 2.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Victor Kpanou: 32, of Balmoral Close, Park Street.

Failed to give information relating to the driver of a Mercedes in Stevenage on August 9 who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Anthony Paul: 56, of Wesley Road, Markyate.

Drove a Fiat Fiorino on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on June 26 at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Bradley Llewelyn: 24, of Holcroft Road, Harpenden.

Drove a Fiat Punto on June 15 in Harpenden unaccompanied and without L plates while holding a provisional licence.

He was also driving without insurance.

Fined £160.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Brendan Boylan: 21, of Wilshere Avenue, St Albans.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend unpaid work on three occasions in October.

Fined £200.

Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Court results for St Albans and the surrounding areas

