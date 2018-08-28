Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Ryan: 47, of Lavender Crescent, St Albans.

Used an Audi A4 on Waverly Road in St Albans on May 25 when there was no insurance.

Fined £450.

Ordered to pay victim services £45 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

David Lankester: 30, of Blackhorse Lane, Redbourn.

Drove an Audi TT on the M25 at 67mph when the limit was 40mph in Hertfordshire on June 6.

Fined £666.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Susan Jones: 60, of Heath Close, Harpenden.

Drove a Ford Europe at 38mph on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden when the limit was 30mph on June 12.

Fined £86.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Francesca De Napoli: 20, of Gills Hill Lane, Radlett.

Drove a Fiat 500 in Hemel Hempstead at 60pm when the limit was 40mph on June 4.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Five penalty points issued.

Neville Broad: 62, of Churchill Road, St Albans.

Drove a Vauxhall in Bushey at 41mph when the limit was 30mph on June 8.

Fined £440.

Ordered to pay victim services £44.

Four penalty points issued.

Shazad Hussain: 33, of Ladies Grove, St Albans.

Used an Audi in St Albans Road in Watford when there was no insurance on March 5.

Fined £600.

Ordered to pay victim services £60 and costs of £60.

Six penalty points issued.

George Barrett: 57, of Beeching Close, Harpenden.

Used a Ford Transit on the M1 with scaffold boards and poles not secured, posing a danger of injury on March 6.

There was also no insurance in place.

Fined £200.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Susanna Hills: 41, of Stanhope Road, St Albans.

Stole pyjamas worth £150 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on October 15.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay compensation of £75, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.

Rhys Jones: 39, of Stanhope Road, St Albans.

Stole pyjamas worth £150 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on October 15.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay compensation of £75, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.

Thomas Haylock: 20, of Loom Lane, Radlett.

Drove a red Ford Fiesta while over the drink drive limit in Watford on October 19.

Haylock has 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £360.

Ordered to pay victim services £36 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for a year.

Tom Davies: 38, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans.

Used threatening, abusive words or disorderly behaviour in St Albans on October 22.

Stole cases of wine and various packets of meat from Morrisons in St Albans on October 22.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Carrie-ann Rowe: 31, of Selby Avenue, St Albans.

Stole a Phillips shaver and toothbrush worth £710 from Boots in St Albans on October 24.

Stole a Body Fit Vibrator worth £149 from Boots in St Albans on June 18.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay victim services £20 and £85 court costs.

Josephine Giddings: 25, of Bluehouse Hill, St Albans.

Possession of a controlled Class A drug, methylenedioxymethylamphetamine, in St Albans on December 21.

Possession of cocaine in St Albans on December 21.

Possession of cannabis in St Albans on December 21.

Fined £400.

Ordered to pay victim services £40 and court costs of £250.

Louis Bourke: 20, of St Annes Road, London Colney.

Possession of cannabis in St Albans on August 11.

Fined £250.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Edward Bailey: 19, of Tollgate Road, Colney Heath.

Drove a black VW Polo while over the drink drive limit in Colney Heath on October 28.

Bailey had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £138.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 21 months.