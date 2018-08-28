Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

James Bierman: 38, of Fairhaven, Park Street.

Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in St Albans on August 2.

Wilfully obstructed two PCs in the execution of their duty in St Albans on the same date.

Community order made.

Bierman will be under curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring.

He was also ordered to pay victim services £85.

Nagha Thornborough: 64, of Beagle Close, Radlett.

On March 3 in Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Fiesta who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £360.

Ordered to pay victim services £36 and £200 court costs.

Banned from driving for 14 days.

Mark Wilkinson: 55, of Coningsby Bank, St Albans.

Being the driver of a Skoda Fabia, failed to stop after an accident in Everard Close on June 4 where damage was caused to another vehicle (blue Mini Cooper).

Failed to report the accident to police within 24 hours and drove without due care and attention.

Fined £534.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Five penalty points issued.

Rachel Weldon: 46, of Westfield Road, Harpenden.

Drove a Fiat 500 on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden, exceeding the 30mph limit on three occasions.

Weldon drove at 37mph on April 22, 38mph on April 3 and at 37mph on April 20.

Fined £549.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Brogan Dalton-Eldridge: 26, of Francis Avenue, St Albans.

Possession of cannabis in St Albans on November 20.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay victim services £20 and £85 court costs.

Sidney Jordan: 21, of Cherry Tree Avenue, London Colney.

Drove a Vauxhall Corsa on November 26 on the North Orbitol Road, St Albans, while over the drink drive limit.

Jordan had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £423.

Ordered to pay victim services £42 and £85.

Banned from driving for 24 months.

David Roxborough: 54, of Fairhaven, Park Street.

Drove a Vauxhall Astra in Camp Road, St Albans, without due care and attention on November 27.

Injury was caused to another person and Roxborough failed to stop at the scene.

Fined £260.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Seven penalty points issued.