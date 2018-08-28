Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Vincent Chapman-Handley: 22, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett.

Possesion of cannabis in Borehamwood on July 4.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Mazidur Muhith: 23, of North Cottages, London Colney.

Without reasonable excuse had a wooden baton in a public place, namely St Vincent Street, St Albans, on September 10.

Fined £750.

Ordered to pay victim services £75 and £200 costs.

Jacqueline McCauley: 60, of Swallow Lane, St Albans.

Used threatening, abusive words or behaviour like to cause harassment, alarm or distress in St Albans on August 15.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay victim services £20 and £85 court costs.

Leana Keenan: 32, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Stole alcohol worth £123 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on September 26.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order.

Fined £60.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £40 court costs.

Suspended sentence of eight weeks imprisonment extended from 12 months to 15 months.

Katherine Ashworth: 40, of Harvesters, St Albans.

Stole food worth £187 from Bugdens in St Albans on December 8.

Ordered to pay compensation of £187.

No order for costs due to lack of means.

Harry Saminaden: 61, of Five Acres, London Colney.

Drove a Seat Ibiza in Watford at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on June 21.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.

Three penalty points issued.

Allan Butler: 53, of Camp Road, St Albans.

On June 29, drove a Ford Focus on the M25 at 77mph when the limit was 50mph.

Fined £402.

Ordered to pay victim services £40 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Daniel Johnson: 38, of Ashwell Street, St Albans.

On March 19, used a Mercedes in Stevenage when there was no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence in that there were no L plates and he was unsurpervised.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

Mohammed Rehan: 19, of Millstone Way, Harpenden.

On March 16 in Harpenden, drove a Vauxhall Astra at 48mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £440.

Ordered to pay victim services £44 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.