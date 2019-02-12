Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Christopher Bryan: 44, of High Street, Redbourn.

Drove a Ford Transit and failed to comply with a traffic sign on July 6 in Hemel Hempstead.

The vehicle was stopped on white zig zag lines with no driver.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Nick Clarke: 52, of Mayflower Road, Park Street.

On August 7 in Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the identification of a Ford Mondeo driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Christopher Hill: 34, of Colney Heath, St Albans.

On August 7 at Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Ford Focus who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Sergey Kurganov; 46, of St James Road, Harpenden.

Drove a Peugeot France on June 24 in Harpenden at 38mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £500.

Ordered to pay victim services £50 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Anthony Dyer: 75, of Larch Avenue, Bricket Wood.

Drove a Nissan Juke in Borehamwod on May 5 without a valid licence.

He drove at 38mph in a 30mph zone on May 5.

He also drove at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Borehamwood on August 1.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £44 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

Curtis Harlow: 37, of Housden Close, Wheathampstead.

Used a Vauxhall Astra in St Albans on May 22 when there was no insurance.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Russell Cope: 37, of Dellfield, St Albans.

On October 2 in Hatfield, failed without reasonable excuse to provide a breath sample during the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

Community order made.

Cope must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £300 court costs.

Amy Fennelly: 18, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden.

Assaulted a male by beating him in Watford on July 22.

Stole cosmetics and sundry items from Primark in Watford on the same date.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £25.

Emily Fennelly: 18, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden.

Assaulted a male by beating him in Watford on July 22.

Stole various make-up from Primark in Watford on the same date.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £25.

Phillippa Havard: 57, of Ladies Grove, St Albans.

Drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Watling Street, St Albans, on November 14 while having an expired licence.

There was no insurance for the car.

Fined £50.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £45 court costs.

Banned from driving for six months.

Gary Dolan: 51, of Westfield Court, St Albans.

Set up websites and Facebook pages between January 15 and March 28 and made postings for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience and needless anxiety to another.

Fined £735.

Ordered to pay victim services £73 and £85 court costs.

Peter Folling: 33, of High Street, London Colney.

Assault in London Colney on May 1.

Fined £230.

Ordered to pay victim services £32 and £310 court costs.

Joe Picton: 24, of Nicholls Close, Redbourn.

On October 26 in Potters Bar, failed without reasonable excuse to provide a blood sample during the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence under the Road Traffic act.

Fined £675.

Ordered to pay victim services £67 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 15 months.

James Quigley: 23, of The Uplands, Harpenden.

Drove a VW Golf in Harpenden on December 20 while over the drink drive limit.

Quigley had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £293.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 12 months.