Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

PUBLISHED: 08:24 17 February 2019

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Christopher Bryan: 44, of High Street, Redbourn.

Drove a Ford Transit and failed to comply with a traffic sign on July 6 in Hemel Hempstead.

The vehicle was stopped on white zig zag lines with no driver.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Nick Clarke: 52, of Mayflower Road, Park Street.

On August 7 in Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the identification of a Ford Mondeo driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Christopher Hill: 34, of Colney Heath, St Albans.

On August 7 at Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Ford Focus who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Sergey Kurganov; 46, of St James Road, Harpenden.

Drove a Peugeot France on June 24 in Harpenden at 38mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £500.

Ordered to pay victim services £50 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Anthony Dyer: 75, of Larch Avenue, Bricket Wood.

Drove a Nissan Juke in Borehamwod on May 5 without a valid licence.

He drove at 38mph in a 30mph zone on May 5.

He also drove at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Borehamwood on August 1.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £44 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

Curtis Harlow: 37, of Housden Close, Wheathampstead.

Used a Vauxhall Astra in St Albans on May 22 when there was no insurance.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Russell Cope: 37, of Dellfield, St Albans.

On October 2 in Hatfield, failed without reasonable excuse to provide a breath sample during the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

Community order made.

Cope must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £300 court costs.

Amy Fennelly: 18, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden.

Assaulted a male by beating him in Watford on July 22.

Stole cosmetics and sundry items from Primark in Watford on the same date.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £25.

Emily Fennelly: 18, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden.

Assaulted a male by beating him in Watford on July 22.

Stole various make-up from Primark in Watford on the same date.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £25.

Phillippa Havard: 57, of Ladies Grove, St Albans.

Drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Watling Street, St Albans, on November 14 while having an expired licence.

There was no insurance for the car.

Fined £50.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £45 court costs.

Banned from driving for six months.

Gary Dolan: 51, of Westfield Court, St Albans.

Set up websites and Facebook pages between January 15 and March 28 and made postings for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience and needless anxiety to another.

Fined £735.

Ordered to pay victim services £73 and £85 court costs.

Peter Folling: 33, of High Street, London Colney.

Assault in London Colney on May 1.

Fined £230.

Ordered to pay victim services £32 and £310 court costs.

Joe Picton: 24, of Nicholls Close, Redbourn.

On October 26 in Potters Bar, failed without reasonable excuse to provide a blood sample during the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence under the Road Traffic act.

Fined £675.

Ordered to pay victim services £67 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 15 months.

James Quigley: 23, of The Uplands, Harpenden.

Drove a VW Golf in Harpenden on December 20 while over the drink drive limit.

Quigley had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £293.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 12 months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

18-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs at Harpenden school

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs at a school in Harpenden.

New BBC TV show sees local judges search for St Albans’ best address

The Best House in Town judges: (l-r) Olwyn Grint, Emma Bustamante, Dean Mason, Randa Kort and Kuldip Chohan. Picture: BBC

Well-known St Albans DJ stops broadcasting with Radio Verulam amid controversy

Danny Smith has withdrawn his services from Radio Verulam until the row is resolved. Picture: Archant

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knifes after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liam Sole pounces late to give St Albans City a share of the points at Wealdstone

David Diedhiou scored St Albans City's first in the 2-2 draw at Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Old boys grab the derby spoils for Colney Heath at London Colney

London Colney hosted their neighbours from just down the A414, Colney Heath, in a much-anticipated Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division derby at Cotlandswick

Pay increases and bonuses for top officers at Herts County Council

Senior council officers are set to receive a two per cent pay rise.

Pupils battle it out to become chess champions at St Albans primary school

The six Hertfordshire champions who won trophies at the Hertfordshire Open Junior Chess Championships at Fleetville Junior School, St Albans. Left to right: Harrison Pickup, Charlie Ball, Maanav Nagda, Emly Maton, Adhil Kumar and Savin Dias. Picture: Ursula Wielgosz
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists