Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 December 2018

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Jonathan Mitchell: 57, of Catherine Street, St Albans.

Drove a Volvo in St Albans without due care and attention on May 18.

While attempting to parallel park, he collided with an unattended parked car.

He then failed to stop.

Fined £241.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Five penalty points issued.

Dean Thompson: 39, of Field Close, Sandridge.

Drove an Audi TT while having an expired provisional licence, unsupervised and without L plates in St Albans on May 9.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Six penalty points issued.

Kevin Barclay-Webb: 55, of Kings Road, London Colney.

Drove a Toyota on the A411 London Road at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on June 5.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Lynne Miles: 46, of Meadow Walk, Harpenden.

Drove a Vauxhall Astra on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on June 13 at 40mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £138.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Three penalty points issued.

Samantha Richardson: 40, of Norris Close, Napsbury Park, London Colney.

Used a Vauxhall at Sainsbury’s petrol station in London Colney on June 4 when there was no insurance in place.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66.

Six penalty points issued.

Lokman Ali: 29, of Masefield Road, Harpenden.

Possession of three small bags of cannabis in Harpenden on June 13.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Fined £368.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Paul Mason: 44, of Telford Road, London Colney.

Stole Max Nutrition Protein worth £54.99 from Holland and Barrett in Borehamwood on November 7.

Ordered to pay compensation of £54.99 and £45 court costs.

Katherine Ashworth: 40, of Harvesters, St Albans.

Stole meat and alcohol worth £238.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on December 4.

Stole chocolates worth £86 from Tesco in St Albans on December 4.

Community order made.

Ashworth must take part in a rehabilitation activity for up to 30 days.

No compensation ordered because goods recovered.

No order for costs due to means.

