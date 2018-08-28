Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas
PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 December 2018
Archant
Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Jonathan Mitchell: 57, of Catherine Street, St Albans.
Drove a Volvo in St Albans without due care and attention on May 18.
While attempting to parallel park, he collided with an unattended parked car.
He then failed to stop.
Fined £241.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Five penalty points issued.
Dean Thompson: 39, of Field Close, Sandridge.
Drove an Audi TT while having an expired provisional licence, unsupervised and without L plates in St Albans on May 9.
Fined £220.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Six penalty points issued.
Kevin Barclay-Webb: 55, of Kings Road, London Colney.
Drove a Toyota on the A411 London Road at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on June 5.
Fined £220.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.
Lynne Miles: 46, of Meadow Walk, Harpenden.
Drove a Vauxhall Astra on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on June 13 at 40mph when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £138.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Three penalty points issued.
Samantha Richardson: 40, of Norris Close, Napsbury Park, London Colney.
Used a Vauxhall at Sainsbury’s petrol station in London Colney on June 4 when there was no insurance in place.
Fined £660.
Ordered to pay victim services £66.
Six penalty points issued.
Lokman Ali: 29, of Masefield Road, Harpenden.
Possession of three small bags of cannabis in Harpenden on June 13.
Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.
Fined £368.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Paul Mason: 44, of Telford Road, London Colney.
Stole Max Nutrition Protein worth £54.99 from Holland and Barrett in Borehamwood on November 7.
Ordered to pay compensation of £54.99 and £45 court costs.
Katherine Ashworth: 40, of Harvesters, St Albans.
Stole meat and alcohol worth £238.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on December 4.
Stole chocolates worth £86 from Tesco in St Albans on December 4.
Community order made.
Ashworth must take part in a rehabilitation activity for up to 30 days.
No compensation ordered because goods recovered.
No order for costs due to means.