Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Jonathan Mitchell: 57, of Catherine Street, St Albans.

Drove a Volvo in St Albans without due care and attention on May 18.

While attempting to parallel park, he collided with an unattended parked car.

He then failed to stop.

Fined £241.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Five penalty points issued.

Dean Thompson: 39, of Field Close, Sandridge.

Drove an Audi TT while having an expired provisional licence, unsupervised and without L plates in St Albans on May 9.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Six penalty points issued.

Kevin Barclay-Webb: 55, of Kings Road, London Colney.

Drove a Toyota on the A411 London Road at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on June 5.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Lynne Miles: 46, of Meadow Walk, Harpenden.

Drove a Vauxhall Astra on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on June 13 at 40mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £138.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Three penalty points issued.

Samantha Richardson: 40, of Norris Close, Napsbury Park, London Colney.

Used a Vauxhall at Sainsbury’s petrol station in London Colney on June 4 when there was no insurance in place.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66.

Six penalty points issued.

Lokman Ali: 29, of Masefield Road, Harpenden.

Possession of three small bags of cannabis in Harpenden on June 13.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Fined £368.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Paul Mason: 44, of Telford Road, London Colney.

Stole Max Nutrition Protein worth £54.99 from Holland and Barrett in Borehamwood on November 7.

Ordered to pay compensation of £54.99 and £45 court costs.

Katherine Ashworth: 40, of Harvesters, St Albans.

Stole meat and alcohol worth £238.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on December 4.

Stole chocolates worth £86 from Tesco in St Albans on December 4.

Community order made.

Ashworth must take part in a rehabilitation activity for up to 30 days.

No compensation ordered because goods recovered.

No order for costs due to means.