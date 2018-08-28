Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Christopher Hill: 34, of no fixed abode.

Drove a Peugeot in Watling Street, St Albans, on October 21 while over the drink drive limit.

He had 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Community order made.

He must comply with the instructions of a responsible officer for up to 25 days.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay victim services £85.

Banned from driving for two years.

James Bierman: 37, of Fairhaven Park Street Lane, Park Street.

Committed fraud in that he used a debit card in someone else’s name intending to make a gain in Luton between July 23-24.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Community order made.

He must be under curfew for six weeks.

Ordered to pay compensation of £129.

Eric Butler: 70, of Artisan Crescent, St Albans.

Assault by beating a woman in St Albans on October 25.

Fined £405.

Ordered to pay compensation of £500, £40 to victim services and £620 court costs.

Andrew Niven: 40, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett.

On October 20, stole a bank card and menthol cigarettes from a woman in Radlett.

Stole a Poppy Appeal charity box worth an estimated £50, belonging to the Royal British Legion in Radlett.

Fined £320.

Ordered to pay compensation of £10, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.

Sunny Mia: 47, of Northfield Road, Harpenden.

Damaged a double glazed glass unit in Harpenden on April 15 last year.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay compensation of £95.41, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.

Simon Speer: 36, of Langley Grove Sandridge, St Albans.

Stole three boxes of Lego worth £54.49 from the entertainer in St Albans on November 20.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Suspended sentence of 12 weeks jail suspended for a year now extended to two years.

Sarah Tyler: 33, of Masefield Road, Harpenden.

On March 22 at Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Ford who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

On April 3 in Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Ford who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £1,320.

Ordered to pay victim services £66.

Six penalty points issued.