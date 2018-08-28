Advanced search

Latest St Albans area court results

PUBLISHED: 09:59 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:59 25 November 2018

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Philip Edwards: 39, of Pemberton Close, St Albans.

Possession of cannabis in St Albans on September 30.

Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in St Albans on the same date.

Fined £140 and ordered to pay court costs of £85.

Lee Palmer: 21, of Cotlandswick, London Colney.

Drove a vehicle in Wheathampstead on June 23 while disqualified and without a licence.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Community order made.

Palmer must be under curfew for two months with electronic monitoring.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £85 costs.

Operational period of the previous suspended sentence order extended to 24 months, extending the supervision period to 24 months.

Chloe Want: 19, of Beech Crescent, Wheathampstead.

Allowed another to drive a car when there was no insurance in Wheathampstead on June 23.

Fined £103.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £60 court costs.

Six penalty points issued.

Kane Dixon: 23, of Russet Drive, St Albans.

Possession of two small zip-lock bags and one single joint of cannabis in St Albans on February 8.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay victim services £20 and £85 court costs.

Sofiane Alakha: 21, of Lawrance Road, St Albans.

Wilfully obstructed a PC in the execution of his duty in St Albans on April 26.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay victim services £20 and £200 court costs.

Lavinia Bourne: 43, of Loire Mews, Harpenden.

Drove a Daihatsu Premium in Stevenage on May 25 while over the drink drive limit.

Bourne had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 14 months.

Max Blank: 19, of Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans.

Drove a Honda in Hemel Hempstead at 52mph on April 25 when the limit was 40mph.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Angel Nieves: 21, of Cotlandswick, London Colney.

Drove an unindexed motorcycle in St Albans on April 24 without a driving licence or insurance.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay costs of £85 and £66 to victim services.

Six penalty points issued.

Simone Haunch: 43, of Ox Lane, Harpenden.

On June 5 in Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Mercedes C280 who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Melanie Hockley: 48, of Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Drove a Peugeot 206 in Hatfield on April 27 and drove through a no entry sign.

She was also driving without insurance or test certificate for the vehicle.

Not every front light was in good working order either.

Fined £1,100.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs of £85.

Eight penalty points issued.

