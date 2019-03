Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

Tom Davies: 38, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans.

Stole meat and other groceries worth £121.58 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on January 11.

Discharged conditionally for six months.

Ordered to pay victim services £20.

David Barralet: 25, of Mountbatten Close, St Albans.

Possession of two small bags of cannabis in St Albans on December 20.

Damaged a glass panel belonging to Hightown Housing Association in St Albans on December 20.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and compensation of £173.52.

Reynold Stapleton: 53, of New Kent Road, St Albans.

Without lawful excuse, damaged a Santander ATM cash machine in St Albans on November 28.

Possession of cannabis on January 9 in St Albans.

Ordered to pay compensation of £250 and £30 to victim services.

Fined £50.

Daniel Aldridge: 42, of Hall Gardens. Colney Heath.

Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in St Albans on January 1.

Fined £50.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Jakub Lica: 30, of Norris Close, London Colney.

Drove a BMW in London Colney while banned from driving and without insurance on October 9.

Fined £470.

Ordered to pay victim services £40 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for eight months.

Dane Rostron: 29, of Millstone Way, Harpenden.

Knowing that a taxi fare was due in Harpenden on August 30, made off without paying £30.

Discharged conditionally for six months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £30.

Tristan Hogg: 39, of Conquerors Hill, Wheathampstead.

Drove a Citroen Picasso while over the drink drive limit in Harpenden on July 1.

Community order made.

Hogg must take part in up to 10 days activity as directed by a responsible officer.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 26 months.

Kieran Burden: 20, of Watson Avenue, St Albans.

Between October 2 to November 5 in St Albans, stole credit refunds worth £545.69 from Wickes building supplies.

Fined £400.

Ordered to pay compensation of £323.82 and court costs of £30.

Nicholas Bonham: 32, of Ver Meadows Caravan Site, Redbourn.

Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend unpaid work on July 8.

Fined £330.

Ordered to pay costs of £85.