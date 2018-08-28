Advanced search

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

PUBLISHED: 08:48 10 February 2019

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Simon Speer: 36, of Langley Grove, St Albans.

Stole two bottles of vodka worth £24 from Marks and Spencers in St Albans on January 15.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Jailed for 12 weeks.

Ordered to pay victim services £115.

Scott Ayres: 43, of Watson Avenue, St Albans.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend unpaid work on April 12, 14 and 19.

Ordered to pay costs of £85.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Matthew Brooks: 34, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans.

Stole a bottle of wine worth £6 from Tesco in St Albans on August 13.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge.

Community order made.

He must comply with the instructions from a responsible officer for up to 15 days.

Ordered to pay victim services £85.

No order for costs due to lack of means.

Michele Visconte: 39, of House Lane, St Albans.

Drove a Peugeot Bipper in Hemel Hempstead on May 3 while using a hand-held phone.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Lee Wood: 62, of Newberries Avenue, Radlett.

Drove a Peugeot in Enfield on April 22 at 65mph when the limit was 40mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Four penalty points issued.

James Bierman: 38, of Fairhaven, Park Street.

On December 11, failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he entered St Albans.

Possession of one wrap of diamorphine in Stevenage on December 11.

Fined £140.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Michael Doody: 34, C/O Ladies Grove, St Albans.

Possession of cannabis in Hatfield on October 22.

Failed to turn up at court on January 21 having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

