Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas
PUBLISHED: 08:48 10 February 2019
©2019 Archant
Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Simon Speer: 36, of Langley Grove, St Albans.
Stole two bottles of vodka worth £24 from Marks and Spencers in St Albans on January 15.
Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
Jailed for 12 weeks.
Ordered to pay victim services £115.
Scott Ayres: 43, of Watson Avenue, St Albans.
Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend unpaid work on April 12, 14 and 19.
Ordered to pay costs of £85.
He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.
Matthew Brooks: 34, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans.
Stole a bottle of wine worth £6 from Tesco in St Albans on August 13.
Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge.
Community order made.
He must comply with the instructions from a responsible officer for up to 15 days.
Ordered to pay victim services £85.
No order for costs due to lack of means.
Michele Visconte: 39, of House Lane, St Albans.
Drove a Peugeot Bipper in Hemel Hempstead on May 3 while using a hand-held phone.
Fined £40.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Six penalty points issued.
Lee Wood: 62, of Newberries Avenue, Radlett.
Drove a Peugeot in Enfield on April 22 at 65mph when the limit was 40mph.
Fined £220.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Four penalty points issued.
James Bierman: 38, of Fairhaven, Park Street.
On December 11, failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he entered St Albans.
Possession of one wrap of diamorphine in Stevenage on December 11.
Fined £140.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Michael Doody: 34, C/O Ladies Grove, St Albans.
Possession of cannabis in Hatfield on October 22.
Failed to turn up at court on January 21 having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Fined £120.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.