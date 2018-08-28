Prolific offender stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume in St Albans

A Luton man has appeared in court after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man has been given a suspended sentence after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from a St Albans shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

William Wilks, 32, admitted stealing from Boots in the city on November 15 and 16 last year.

He stole £194 worth of perfume on the first date and £195 worth on the second.

The defendant also admitted failing to turn up at court on December 18.

Wilks, of Grove Road in Luton, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

He was given a jail term of eight weeks, suspended for six months.

Magistrates felt the offences were especially serious given his persistent history of offending.

Wilks was ordered to pay £194 in compensation, which will be deducted from his benefits.