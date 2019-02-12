Youths guilty of stealing bikes worth thousands of pounds in St Albans

Two boys have faced court after stealing bikes from St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO. Archant

Two youths have faced court after stealing bikes worth thousands of pounds in St Albans.

The two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both appeared at St Albans Youth Court on February 6.

One of them admitted stealing four bikes worth £1,599 from St Albans City Station on July 27, August 2 and 5, and September 22.

He was referred to a youth offender panel for six months and ordered to pay £400 in compensation.

He will be paying this at a rate of £10 per week.

The other boy admitted stealing five bikes worth £2,179 on July 27 and 31, August 5, as well as September 7 and 22 from the station.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £100 per bike, therefore totalling £500.

The teenager was given a six-month conditional discharge.

He will be paying what he owes at a rate of £5 per week.

Neither boy is from the St Albans area.