Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 December 2018

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Nicola Costain: 29, of Hall Gardens, Colney Heath.

On March 14, drove a Ford Transit in Harpenden at 43mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Four penalty points issued.

Syeda Alam: 34, of Wallingford Walk, St Albans.

On May 3 in Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Mercedes who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Stephanie Cousins: 43, of Down Edge, Redbourn.

Drove a BMW 318 in Potters Bar on October 19 while over the drink drive limit.

Cousins had 62 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

She was also driving without insurance.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £45 court costs.

Banned from driving for 17 months.

Peter Folling: 69, of High Street, London Colney.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in London Colney on May 1 and the offence was racially aggravated.

Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Robert Bartley: 45, of Bowlers Green, Radlett.

Assault on a woman in Radlett on February 2, occasioning actual bodily harm.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £400.

Terry Montgomery: 51, of Watling Street, Radlett.

Possession of pepper spray and a joint of cannabis in Radlett on June 26.

Fined £280.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Lewis Young: 29, of Maynard Drive, St Albans.

Possession of a small amount of cannabis in Watford on August 21.

Fined £90.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Gary Jakeman: 34, of Bardwell Court, St Albans.

Stole £30 in cash from Pizza Hut in Stevenage on November 6.

Attempted to steal a charity box in Stevenage on the same date.

Stole numerous joints of meat worth £137.89 from Coop in Harpenden on June 4.

Ordered to pay compensation to cover the costs of the stolen meat and cash.

Simon Speer: 36, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Stole a bottle of beer worth £1.95 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on November 14.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Fined £23.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Suspended sentence amended and extended to 18 months.

