Parents fined after child misses school in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 08:47 09 February 2019

Parents have faced court after their child failed to attend school in St Albans.

The parents of a child who failed to regularly attend school in St Albans have both been fined.

The mother and father both appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 28 where they denied the accusation.

They were subsequently found guilty of their child failing to go to school during the summer term last year.

Both were fined £60 and ordered to pay victim services £30, plus costs of £230.

In total they must pay £640.

