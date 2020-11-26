Offenders due to appear in Crown Court for crimes across St Albans and London Colney

A man and five teenagers are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court in connection with serious violence and related crimes in St Albans and London Colney.

Mason Monahan, 18, of Broadwater Crescent in WGC and Kobi Nelson, 18, of De Parys Avenue in Bedford, a boy aged 16 and two 17-year-olds are due to appear in court on December 21 in relation to conspiracy to commit GBH and conspiracy to rob in St Albans and London Colney between December 9 2019 and September 30 2020

One of the 17-year-old boys and the 16-year-old boy have been remanded.

Oliver Wallace-Greaves, age 24, of Cottonmill Crescent in St Albans has been reported for assisting offender.

