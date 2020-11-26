Advanced search

Offenders due to appear in Crown Court for crimes across St Albans and London Colney

PUBLISHED: 15:30 26 November 2020

They will appear at St Albans Crown Court on December 21.

A man and five teenagers are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court in connection with serious violence and related crimes in St Albans and London Colney.

Mason Monahan, 18, of Broadwater Crescent in WGC and Kobi Nelson, 18, of De Parys Avenue in Bedford, a boy aged 16 and two 17-year-olds are due to appear in court on December 21 in relation to conspiracy to commit GBH and conspiracy to rob in St Albans and London Colney between December 9 2019 and September 30 2020

One of the 17-year-old boys and the 16-year-old boy have been remanded.

Oliver Wallace-Greaves, age 24, of Cottonmill Crescent in St Albans has been reported for assisting offender.

You can report information online or by speaking to an operator via online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

