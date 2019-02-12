Man in court after entering Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 18:30 14 February 2019
Archant
A man has faced court after breaching a community protection notice that banned him from Harpenden.
Murray Bierman, 40, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on February 4 where he admitted five offences.
Bierman stole seven bottles of gin worth £147 from Waitrose in Harpenden on June 28.
He drove a Peugeot in St Albans when he didn’t have a licence or insurance on November 21.
On January 24 this year, he stole three bottles of Ballantine’s whisky and a bottle of Jack Daniels from Sainsbury’s in Harpenden worth £96.
That day, he was also in breach of a community protection notice in that he had entered Harpenden.
Bierman, of Ruthin Close in Luton, was given a community order.
He must have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months.
He was ordered to pay £73.50 in compensation, £55 to victim services and £170 court costs.
Bierman was fined £120 and banned from driving for a year due to repeat offending.