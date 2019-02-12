Advanced search

Man in court after entering Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 18:30 14 February 2019

Murrary Bierman failed to comply with a community protection notice by entering Harpenden. Photo: Danny Loo.

A man has faced court after breaching a community protection notice that banned him from Harpenden.

Murray Bierman, 40, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on February 4 where he admitted five offences.

Bierman stole seven bottles of gin worth £147 from Waitrose in Harpenden on June 28.

He drove a Peugeot in St Albans when he didn’t have a licence or insurance on November 21.

On January 24 this year, he stole three bottles of Ballantine’s whisky and a bottle of Jack Daniels from Sainsbury’s in Harpenden worth £96.

That day, he was also in breach of a community protection notice in that he had entered Harpenden.

Bierman, of Ruthin Close in Luton, was given a community order.

He must have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months.

He was ordered to pay £73.50 in compensation, £55 to victim services and £170 court costs.

Bierman was fined £120 and banned from driving for a year due to repeat offending.

