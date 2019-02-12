Man fined after women assaulted in St Albans and pub window damaged

A man has been sentenced after three women were assaulted in St Albans.

Terence Holcroft, 33, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 31, when he admitted five charges relating to offences carried out in St Albans on December 28.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage in that he damaged a window at a St Albans pub.

He also admitted three assaults by beating and damaging an iPhone 8 which belonged to one of his female victims.

Holcroft, of Station Road in Bedford, was fined £500 and told to pay £350 in compensation.

He was ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

In total he must pay £965.

Holcroft will pay this at a rate of £100 per month starting from March.