Pair appear in St Albans Crown Court accused of London Colney murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A couple accused of murder have failed in their bid to be granted bail following a stabbing in London Colney last week.

Carla Callum, 30, from Walsingham Way in London Colney and Anis Anderson, 20, from Fordwych Road in London, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday.

They have been accused of the murder of Ahsanullah Nawazai, 20, on Walsingham Way on Wednesday, November 28.

He was found by a member of public at around 7.15pm that day and was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family of Mr Nawazai, who was from Walthamstow in London, have said in a statement: “He was a happy person, a lovely kid and much-loved member of the family.

“He always had a smile on his face.”

Having first appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Monday, Anderson and Callum are due to appear back at St Albans Crown Court on May 20.

London Colney district councillor Dreda Gordon said: “I am shocked and sad for my whole community about the distressing news that this young man died.”

A Walsingham Way resident said: “I’m completely shocked. It’s so close to my grandchildren.”

A Shenley Lane resident said it was unusual for a serious crime to happen on Walsingham Way: “We have never had any problems. That road is really quiet. It’s really sad.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard about anything like this. I’m really sad to hear it.

“They’ve even taken our police station in the village. We get the odd theft and break-ins to cars and stealing number plates.”

One resident said: “We are very distressed about it being so close to us but we are waiting for information.

“Not many crimes happen around here.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, but have not yet spoken to police, call 101 and quote crime reference 41/60757/18.

Information can also be reported online at www.herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via web chat.

You can also contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.