Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pair appear in St Albans Crown Court accused of London Colney murder

PUBLISHED: 10:12 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:17 05 December 2018

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

A couple accused of murder have failed in their bid to be granted bail following a stabbing in London Colney last week.

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Carla Callum, 30, from Walsingham Way in London Colney and Anis Anderson, 20, from Fordwych Road in London, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday.

They have been accused of the murder of Ahsanullah Nawazai, 20, on Walsingham Way on Wednesday, November 28.

He was found by a member of public at around 7.15pm that day and was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family of Mr Nawazai, who was from Walthamstow in London, have said in a statement: “He was a happy person, a lovely kid and much-loved member of the family.

“He always had a smile on his face.”

Having first appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Monday, Anderson and Callum are due to appear back at St Albans Crown Court on May 20.

London Colney district councillor Dreda Gordon said: “I am shocked and sad for my whole community about the distressing news that this young man died.”

A Walsingham Way resident said: “I’m completely shocked. It’s so close to my grandchildren.”

A Shenley Lane resident said it was unusual for a serious crime to happen on Walsingham Way: “We have never had any problems. That road is really quiet. It’s really sad.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard about anything like this. I’m really sad to hear it.

“They’ve even taken our police station in the village. We get the odd theft and break-ins to cars and stealing number plates.”

One resident said: “We are very distressed about it being so close to us but we are waiting for information.

“Not many crimes happen around here.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, but have not yet spoken to police, call 101 and quote crime reference 41/60757/18.

Information can also be reported online at www.herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via web chat.

You can also contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Poll Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami will back PM’s Brexit deal

10:31 Georgia Barrow
Bim Afolami. Photo released under an Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) licence.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has taken to Twitter to announce that he will support Theresa May’s Brexit deal, where he was met with criticisms from some constituents.

Pair appear in St Albans Crown Court accused of London Colney murder

10:12 Fraser Whieldon, Franki Berry & Anne Suslak
Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

A couple accused of murder have failed in their bid to be granted bail following a stabbing in London Colney last week.

Award-winning St Albans consultant braves skydive for charity

07:40 Franki Berry
Kelly Braich (left) at UK Parachuting. Picture: Submitted by Kelly Braich

An award winning consultant has jumped from a plane to raise money for a cancer charity.

Woman fined for hitting motorcyclist in St Albans

Yesterday, 19:00 Anne Suslak
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

A St Albans woman has been convicted of driving without due care and attention after seriously injuring a motorcyclist.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver charged after seriously injuring cyclist in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Family of London Colney murder victim describe him as ‘happy person who always had a smile on his face’

Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide