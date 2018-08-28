Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Nathan Clarke: 22, of Down Edge, Redbourn.

Used a Saab, which was a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle, on Hemel Hempstead Road, Redbourn, on January 12 when there was no insurance.

Fined £370.

Ordered to pay victim services £37 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Daniel Sylvester: 44, of Gills Hollow, Radlett.

Drove a Volkswagen on Theobald Street in Radlett on April 7 at a speed exceeding the 40mph limit.

Fined £73.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Thomas Blake: 27, of Fairfield Close, Radlett.

Drove a Volkswagen Golf on the A414 on June 26 while using a hand-held mobile phone.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Caroline Gillespie: 55, of Aldenham Road, Radlett.

Drove a BMW 3201 on the A5183 Frogmore at 39mph when the limit was 30mph on June 27.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Elizabeth Reimmy: 46, of Lavender Crescent, St Albans.

Drove a Mercedes in Borehamwood on June 26 at 41mph when the limit was 30mph.

Exceeded the speed limit on the same road on June 27 as well.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £44 and costs of £85.

Four penalty points issued.

Joseph Robb: 24, of Coursers Road, Colney Heath.

On July 19 at Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Transit, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Catherine Turner: 51, of Watling Street, Park Street.

Drove a Mini Cooper on the A5183 in Frogmore on June 27 at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £67.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

William Wells: 56, of Beech Ridge, Harpenden.

Drove a Mini Cooper on the Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on July 1.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Richard Smith: 44, of Stanley Avenue, St Albans.

Made contact with a woman, which he was banned from doing by a restraining order between August 1 and December 6.

Fined £666.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs of £85.

Subhodip Gupta: 27, of Centaurus Square, Frogmore.

Failed without reasonable excuse to provide a breath sample having been suspected of driving a vehicle in Hatfield on September 16.

Community order made.

He must have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £105 court costs.

Banned from driving for 17 months.

Natasha Leroux: 42, of Pikes Leap, St Albans.

On December 14 in St Albans, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods knowing or believing the items to be stolen.

One set of items included an Xbox controller, Turtle Beach router, Dyson Animal Stick Hoover and Magic Mouse.

The second set was John Lewis and Waitrose vouchers, which belonged to another victim.

Fined £400.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £620 court costs.

Nathan Greaves: 22, of New Greens Avenue, St Albans.

Drove a Ford Fiesta in Laurel Road, St Albans, on December 3 while over the drink drive limit.

Greaves had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £150.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for 13 months.

Eleanor Hutchings: 31, of Holywell Hill, St Albans.

Assaulted two PCs in the execution of their duty on November 7. One was in Hatfield and one was in St Albans.

Community order made.

Hutchings will be under curfew for five weeks.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £45 court costs.

Kenneth Jakeman: 44, of Bardwell Court, St Albans.

Between October 3 and 4, damaged a Mercedes’ passenger window in St Albans.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £85.