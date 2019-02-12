Man and woman plead not guilty to London Colney murder charge

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Two people have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 20-year-old man in London Colney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carla Callum, 30, from Walsingham Way in London Colney and Anis Anderson, 20, of Fordwych Road in London, appeared before St Albans Crown Court earlier today (Friday, March 1).

They have been remanded into custody ahead of a trial set to start on May 20.

Ahsanullah Nawazai, from London, was found seriously injured in Walsingham Way at 7.15pm on November 28 last year.

He had suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he later died.