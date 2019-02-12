Advanced search

Man and woman plead not guilty to London Colney murder charge

PUBLISHED: 17:14 01 March 2019

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two people have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 20-year-old man in London Colney.

Carla Callum, 30, from Walsingham Way in London Colney and Anis Anderson, 20, of Fordwych Road in London, appeared before St Albans Crown Court earlier today (Friday, March 1).

They have been remanded into custody ahead of a trial set to start on May 20.

Ahsanullah Nawazai, from London, was found seriously injured in Walsingham Way at 7.15pm on November 28 last year.

He had suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

