Man fined for interfering with Harpenden BMW

A man has been fined after interfering with a car in Harpenden. Picture shows St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A man has been fined after interfering with a car in Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Samuel Knight, 44, admitted interfering with a BMW 330I on December 3 together with another person.

The interference was with intent to either steal the car or part of it or something inside it.

At St Albans Magistrates’ Court, Knight was fined £40.

The resident of Berry Park Road in Luton was also ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

The money will be deducted from his benefits.