Man fined for interfering with Harpenden BMW
PUBLISHED: 08:22 02 February 2019
A man has been fined after interfering with a car in Harpenden.
Samuel Knight, 44, admitted interfering with a BMW 330I on December 3 together with another person.
The interference was with intent to either steal the car or part of it or something inside it.
At St Albans Magistrates’ Court, Knight was fined £40.
The resident of Berry Park Road in Luton was also ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
The money will be deducted from his benefits.