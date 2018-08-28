Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man fined for interfering with Harpenden BMW

PUBLISHED: 08:22 02 February 2019

A man has been fined after interfering with a car in Harpenden. Picture shows St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

A man has been fined after interfering with a car in Harpenden. Picture shows St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A man has been fined after interfering with a car in Harpenden.

Samuel Knight, 44, admitted interfering with a BMW 330I on December 3 together with another person.

The interference was with intent to either steal the car or part of it or something inside it.

At St Albans Magistrates’ Court, Knight was fined £40.

The resident of Berry Park Road in Luton was also ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

The money will be deducted from his benefits.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

St Albans charity shop raid leaves fundraisers heartbroken

Mohammed Akhtar at his charity shop in Hatfield Road, St Albans, which was burgled overnight. Picture: DANNY LOO

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

WATCH: Police release montage of dangerous cycling around St Albans

A clip from the police footage of dangerous cycling in St Albans city centre. Teenagers are captured doing wheelies into oncoming traffic. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

St Albans charity shop raid leaves fundraisers heartbroken

Mohammed Akhtar at his charity shop in Hatfield Road, St Albans, which was burgled overnight. Picture: DANNY LOO

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

WATCH: Police release montage of dangerous cycling around St Albans

A clip from the police footage of dangerous cycling in St Albans city centre. Teenagers are captured doing wheelies into oncoming traffic. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Group campaigns for increase in available parking in Harpenden

Cllr Teresa Heritage at the HarPark meeting to discuss the lack of available parking in Harpenden. Picture: John Talbot

Man fined for interfering with Harpenden BMW

A man has been fined after interfering with a car in Harpenden. Picture shows St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Second-half points explosion gets England’s Women’s Six Nations off to a winning start against Ireland

England's Hannah Botterman is tackled by Ireland's Megan Williams during the Women's Six Nations match at Energia Park Donnybrook, Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Man injured in Redbourn hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash in Redbourn.

St Albans snowball throwers reported to police

Police were called about nuisance snowball throwing in St Albans today. Picture: Nina Morgan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists