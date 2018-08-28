Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 06:53 18 January 2019

A woman has appeared in court after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

A woman has appeared in court after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A woman has admitted stealing more than £800 worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans.

Kim Russ, 48, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

She admitted stealing perfume worth £835 from Boots in St Albans on November 11.

Russ was given an eight-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.

Magistrates considered the offence to be especially serious and noted her previous convictions.

She was given a supervision period of 12 months.

She must also comply with the requirements of a responsible officer for up to 25 days.

Russ, of Kimpton Close in Hemel Hempstead, was also ordered to pay victim services £115 and court costs of £85.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Trauma care given to adult and baby after fire in St Albans

The fire service was called to a fire in the flats in London Road. Picture: Matt Adams

Police speeding crackdown targets Stevenage, Hatfield and St Albans streets

A police officer conducting speed checks.

Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trauma care given to adult and baby after fire in St Albans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police speeding crackdown targets Stevenage, Hatfield and St Albans streets

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume in St Albans

A woman has appeared in court after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Ricky Gervais announces St Albans show

Ricky Gervais will appear at The Alban Area in St Albans.

Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Emergency services rush to M1 crash near St Albans

Police are at the scene of an M1 crash by junction 7 near St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans Striders’ amazing marathan man Jack Brooks shows a fine pair of heels in Charleston

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks clocked up his 475th marathon in Charleston, South Carolina.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists