Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 06:53 18 January 2019
Archant
A woman has admitted stealing more than £800 worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans.
Kim Russ, 48, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 7.
She admitted stealing perfume worth £835 from Boots in St Albans on November 11.
Russ was given an eight-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates considered the offence to be especially serious and noted her previous convictions.
She was given a supervision period of 12 months.
She must also comply with the requirements of a responsible officer for up to 25 days.
Russ, of Kimpton Close in Hemel Hempstead, was also ordered to pay victim services £115 and court costs of £85.