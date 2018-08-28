Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume in St Albans

A woman has admitted stealing more than £800 worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans.

Kim Russ, 48, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

She admitted stealing perfume worth £835 from Boots in St Albans on November 11.

Russ was given an eight-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.

Magistrates considered the offence to be especially serious and noted her previous convictions.

She was given a supervision period of 12 months.

She must also comply with the requirements of a responsible officer for up to 25 days.

Russ, of Kimpton Close in Hemel Hempstead, was also ordered to pay victim services £115 and court costs of £85.