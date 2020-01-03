Advanced search

Flamstead man pleads guilty to murdering Christine Ford

PUBLISHED: 10:06 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 03 January 2020

71-year-old Christine Ford was murdered in Flamstead last year. Picture: Herts police

71-year-old Christine Ford was murdered in Flamstead last year. Picture: Herts police

Brian Coote, 65, pleaded guilty to murdering 71-year-old Christine Ford in Flamstead in July last year.

Christine Ford, who lived in the village, was found with fatal injuries inside an address in Flamstead High Street on Saturday, July 27.

Coote appeared before Luton Crown Court yesterday for a plea hearing.

He is due to be sentenced later today.

