Flamstead man pleads guilty to murdering Christine Ford
PUBLISHED: 10:06 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 03 January 2020
Archant
Brian Coote, 65, pleaded guilty to murdering 71-year-old Christine Ford in Flamstead in July last year.
Christine Ford, who lived in the village, was found with fatal injuries inside an address in Flamstead High Street on Saturday, July 27.
Coote appeared before Luton Crown Court yesterday for a plea hearing.
He is due to be sentenced later today.