Plea date set as Flamstead man charged with murder is remanded in custody

PUBLISHED: 11:32 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 08 August 2019

Brian Coote, 64, from Flamstead, has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Christine Ford. Picture: Herts police/Laura Bill

Brian Coote, 64, from Flamstead, has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Christine Ford. Picture: Herts police/Laura Bill

A Flamstead man charged with murder has been remanded in custody following a court hearing yesterday.

Brian Coote was charged following the death of Christine Ford, who was found by police inside her almshouse property in Flamstead's High Street with multiple injuries on July 27, after being reported missing by her family. The 71-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Coote, of Flamstead High Street, appeared at Luton Crown Court via a video link from Bedford prison on Wednesday last week - and was remanded in custody by the judge.

The 64-year-old is next due to appear at the court on October 18, for a plea and case management hearing.

A provisional trial date has also been set for January 27 for a period of at least two weeks, if Mr Coote pleads not guilty,

A vigil was held at St Leonard's Church in Christine's memory, while last weekend's Flamstead Scarecrow Festival was cancelled following news of her death.

