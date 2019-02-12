Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Mark Akinyemi: 34, of House Lane, St Albans.

Interferred with a white Toyota with the intention of stealing the vehicle, part of it or something inside it on December 12 in Rickmansworth.

Stole a holdall containing hairbrushes, hair clippers, hair products and hair dressing gown from someone in St Albans on January 24.

Stole four bottles of whiskey worth £73 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on January 29.

Stole six Lego Box sets from Boots in Watford on November 21 worth £121.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Jailed for 77 days.

Ordered to pay victim services £115.

Karen Dunne: 40, of Langley Grove, Sandridge.

Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order in that she failed to attend appointments with a responsible officer on November 1.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Chixit Shah: 41, of Wootton Close, Radlett.

Assaulted a man by beating him in Watford on May 9.

Discharged conditionally for six months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £50 and £20 to victim services, plus £620 court costs.

Scott Cooper: 33, of White Hedge Drive, St Albans.

Used a Vauxhall Vectra in St Albans on January 15 when there was no insurance and when there was no test certificate for the vehicle.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Luke Varley: 35, of New Kent Road, St Albans.

Without reasonable excuse, attended an address in St Albans on September 21, which he was banned from by a restraining order.

Without reasonable excuse, went to the Blackberry Jack pub in St Albans, which he was also banned from by a restraining order.

Community order made.

Varley must comply with activity as required by a responsible officer.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £85 court costs.

Tristan Hogg: 39, of Conquerors Hill, Wheathampstead.

Drove a Citroen Picasso in Manland Avenue, Harpenden, while over the drink drive limit on July 1.

Hogg had 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Community order made.

Hogg must comply with the instructions from a responsible officer for up to 10 days.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 26 months.

Curtis Harlow: 37, of Housden Close, Wheathampstead.

Used a Vauxhall Astra in Watford when there was no insurance and no test certificate in place for the vehicle on February 22 last year.

Fined £200.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

The court heard that there was special circumstances in that Harlow believed the vehicle was insured and it was a genuine mistake.