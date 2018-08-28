Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Chloe Briars: 20, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether she was dependent upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug in Hemel Hempstead on August 23.

Dishonestly received a David Lloyd gym card belonging to another, knowing or believing it to be stolen in Bushey on September 12.

Dishonestly received a pair of secateurs and a flip van key, knowing or believing them to be stolen.

Stole cosmetics and baby items worth £715 from Boots in Watford on November 6.

Stole perfume worth £259.54 from Boots in St Albans on November 22.

Stole perfume gift sets worth £425.20 from Boots in St Albans on November 16.

Stole alcohol from Waitrose in Watford on December 2.

Used a stolen bank card to make transactions worth £79.93 in Watford on September 22.

Possession of cannabis in Hatfield on October 6.

Jailed for 10 weeks.

Ordered to pay compensation of £1,168.86.

Briars must also pay £115 to victim services and £100 court costs.

Lokman Ali: 29, of Masefield Road, Harpenden.

Possession of three small bags of cannabis in Harpenden on June 13.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Fined £368.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Paul Madden: 45, of Necton Road, Wheathampstead.

Between January 15 and February 12, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Mitsubishi who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and £300 court costs.

Six penalty points issued.

Allan Alexander: 48, of Church Street, St Albans.

Drove a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque at 78mph on the M25 when the limit was 50mph on October 2.

Fined £666.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Ciaran Biss: 26, of New Green, St Albans.

On June 17 in St Albans, drove a Ford with the front registration plate tucked down the front dash board at the bottom of the windscreen and the view was restricted.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.

Julie Collins: 45, of Buckwood Road, Markyate.

Used a Suzuki on June 19 on the M1 when there was no insurance.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Eight penalty points issued.

Clair Errington: 39, of Necton Road, Wheathampstead.

Drove a BMW in Harpenden on June 20 at 40mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Laurentiu Federenciuc: 31, of Ver Meadows, Redbourn.

Used a Ford Transit in Hemel Hempstead on June 17 when there was no insurance and also parked on a zebra controlled area.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Eight penalty points issued.

Mohammed Uddin: 18, of Hampden Place, Frogmore.

Used a Volkswagen in Cell Barnes Lane in St Albans on June 12 when there was no test certificate in place for the vehicle.

Fined £42.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Shorifur Choudhury: 19, of Doggetts Way, St Albans.

Used a Volkswagen Polo in Hatfield Road, St Albans, on July 14 when there was no insurance in place.

He drove without due care and attention in that he travelled at speed through a built up area before driving across a roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

He then continued to drive at speed to try and avoid the following police car, which had turned on its lights and sirens.

He was followed by police until he eventually stopped in Cottonmill Lane, St Albans.

Choudhury faced a third charge of failing to stop when required to do so by police in uniform, which was also proved in his absence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Mark Connell: 45, of Noke Shot, Harpenden.

Drove a Ford Focus in Butterfield Road, Wheathampstead without due care and attention in that he emerged from a junction and collided with a cyclist on May 11.

He then failed to stop at the scene and failed to report the accident to police within 24 hours.

Fined £567.

Ordered to pay victim services £56 and £85 costs.

Banned from driving for three months.

Ferentz Laszlo: 28, of Watling Street, Radlett.

Used a BMW in Radlett on May 10 when there was no insurance in place.

He was also driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and was unsupervised and without L plates.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Sodipo Olusesi: 48, of Marconie Way, St Albans.

Drove a Toyota in Victoria Street, St Albans, on March 8 when there was no insurance in place and no test certificate in place.

Fined £210.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for two years.

Tony Banks: 30, of Jodies Court, St Albans.

While driving a Volkswagen Golf, failed to stop after an accident occurred in Harpenden Road, St Albans, on May 4.

He also failed to report the accident to police within 24 hours.

Banks drove without due care and attention in that he failed to stop at a T junction, causing him to collide with a Nissan Juke and damage the whole passenger side of it.

He was driving without insurance and on a provisional licence but without supervision or L plates.

Fined £525.

Ordered to pay victim services £52 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.