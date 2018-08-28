Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mercedes driver failed to stop after St Albans accident

PUBLISHED: 06:53 19 January 2019

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

The driver of a Mercedes has been fined after she failed to stop at the scene of an accident in St Albans.

Fozia Yaqub, 27, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

She had previously denied driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, but later changed her plea to guilty for both charges.

The court heard how she had been driving a Mercedes A180 in the car park in Bricket Road without due care and attention in that she collided with a parked blue BMW while trying to park.

No-one was in the BMW at the time.

Damage was caused to the BMW, but Yaqub failed to stop at the scene of the accident.

Yaqub, of Mansfield Road in Luton, was fined £320.

She was ordered to pay victim services £32 and £300 court costs.

Five penalty points were added to her licence.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

Teenage girl punched in the face and mugged by group of teenagers in St Albans

A teenage girl was assaulted in St Peters Street, St Albans city centre. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Ricky Gervais announces St Albans show

Ricky Gervais will appear at The Alban Area in St Albans.

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

Teenage girl punched in the face and mugged by group of teenagers in St Albans

A teenage girl was assaulted in St Peters Street, St Albans city centre. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Ricky Gervais announces St Albans show

Ricky Gervais will appear at The Alban Area in St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Mercedes driver failed to stop after St Albans accident

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lorry and car crash on M25 in Hertfordshire

Motorists can expect delays on the M25 following a crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

M25 delays in Hertfordshire following crash

Drivers should expect delays on the M25 near St Albans. Picture: Atlas Drones

Tributes paid to long-time St Albans City Youth supporter Fred Miniken

Fred Miniken with then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during a pre-season friendly with St Albans City in 1997. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Asian gold and cash stolen in St Albans burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Coach Mews, St Albans.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists