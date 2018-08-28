Mercedes driver failed to stop after St Albans accident

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

The driver of a Mercedes has been fined after she failed to stop at the scene of an accident in St Albans.

Fozia Yaqub, 27, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

She had previously denied driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, but later changed her plea to guilty for both charges.

The court heard how she had been driving a Mercedes A180 in the car park in Bricket Road without due care and attention in that she collided with a parked blue BMW while trying to park.

No-one was in the BMW at the time.

Damage was caused to the BMW, but Yaqub failed to stop at the scene of the accident.

Yaqub, of Mansfield Road in Luton, was fined £320.

She was ordered to pay victim services £32 and £300 court costs.

Five penalty points were added to her licence.