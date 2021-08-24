Diamond couple mark milestone anniversary
- Credit: Dawn Jarvis
A Wheathampstead couple are preparing to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
Christine and Don Field, who live in Butterfield Road, will be marking their diamond anniversary on September 6.
Daughter Dawn Jarvis, who moved opposite her parents in 1998, said: "My mother has lived in Wheathampstead the majority of her life and is now 81. Her mother owned the Three Oaks pub on Nomansland and this is where my dad met her.
"My dad lived in Harpenden before moving to Wheathampstead. He has been a local builder and decorator for many years and still works today at the age of 83."
The couple has been extensively involved in the local community, with Don running Wheathampstead Cricket Colts and Christine a ranger for the football fields on Old School Drive.
You may also want to watch:
They have three children, two daughters and a son, one grand daughter and three grandsons.
Most Read
- 1 Mungo's offers eco-alternative to the standard takeaway
- 2 Appeal for donations to help Afghan refugee families
- 3 Ant and Dec's new ITV game show recruiting contestants from Hertfordshire
- 4 EastEnder joins young filmmakers at holiday club
- 5 Are these the best places to live in Hertfordshire?
- 6 Area Guide: The Jersey Farm area of St Albans
- 7 Campaigners mull legal action as government approves green belt development
- 8 Revealed: Homebuyers' biggest turn-offs
- 9 Property Secrets: Cllr Chris White, leader of St Albans District Council
- 10 Oaklands College deputy principal made historic Facebook posts about self-harm