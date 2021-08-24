Diamond couple mark milestone anniversary

Published: 11:34 AM August 24, 2021

Wheathampstead couple Christine and Don Field will be marking their diamond anniversary on September 6. - Credit: Dawn Jarvis

A Wheathampstead couple are preparing to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

A newspaper cutting from the Harpenden Free Press about the wedding of Wheathampstead couple Christine and Don Field. - Credit: Harpenden Free Press

Christine and Don Field, who live in Butterfield Road, will be marking their diamond anniversary on September 6.





Christine and Don Field - Credit: Field family

Daughter Dawn Jarvis, who moved opposite her parents in 1998, said: "My mother has lived in Wheathampstead the majority of her life and is now 81. Her mother owned the Three Oaks pub on Nomansland and this is where my dad met her.

"My dad lived in Harpenden before moving to Wheathampstead. He has been a local builder and decorator for many years and still works today at the age of 83."

The couple has been extensively involved in the local community, with Don running Wheathampstead Cricket Colts and Christine a ranger for the football fields on Old School Drive.

They have three children, two daughters and a son, one grand daughter and three grandsons.

The wedding of Christine and Don Field. - Credit: Field family



