News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Diamond couple mark milestone anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:34 AM August 24, 2021   
Wheathampstead couple Christine and Don Field will be marking their diamond anniversary on September 6.

Wheathampstead couple Christine and Don Field will be marking their diamond anniversary on September 6. - Credit: Dawn Jarvis

A Wheathampstead couple are preparing to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

A newspaper cutting from the Harpenden Free Press about the wedding of Wheathampstead couple Christine and Don Field.

A newspaper cutting from the Harpenden Free Press about the wedding of Wheathampstead couple Christine and Don Field. - Credit: Harpenden Free Press

Christine and Don Field, who live in Butterfield Road, will be marking their diamond anniversary on September 6.


Christine and Don Field

Christine and Don Field - Credit: Field family

Daughter Dawn Jarvis, who moved opposite her parents in 1998, said: "My mother has lived in Wheathampstead the majority of her life and is now 81. Her mother owned the Three Oaks pub on Nomansland and this is where my dad met her.

"My dad lived in Harpenden before moving to Wheathampstead. He has been a local builder and decorator  for many years and still works today at the age of 83."

The couple has been extensively involved in the local community, with Don running Wheathampstead Cricket Colts and Christine a ranger for the football fields on Old School Drive.

You may also want to watch:

They have three children, two daughters and a son, one grand daughter and three grandsons.

The wedding of Christine and Don Field.

The wedding of Christine and Don Field. - Credit: Field family


Most Read

  1. 1 Mungo's offers eco-alternative to the standard takeaway
  2. 2 Appeal for donations to help Afghan refugee families
  3. 3 Ant and Dec's new ITV game show recruiting contestants from Hertfordshire
  1. 4 EastEnder joins young filmmakers at holiday club
  2. 5 Are these the best places to live in Hertfordshire?
  3. 6 Area Guide: The Jersey Farm area of St Albans
  4. 7 Campaigners mull legal action as government approves green belt development
  5. 8 Revealed: Homebuyers' biggest turn-offs
  6. 9 Property Secrets: Cllr Chris White, leader of St Albans District Council
  7. 10 Oaklands College deputy principal made historic Facebook posts about self-harm
Wheathampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two St Albans burglars jailed for stealing copper piping

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
St Albans Charter Market.

Plan to be made for future of Charter Market

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Residents living in accommodation adjacent to Summerfield surgery in London Colney waited months for landlord to put up fence

Neighbours upset over long-standing fence issue with doctors' landlord

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Asian-inspired restaurant and grocery brand itsu is opening in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Food and Drink | Gallery

Asian-inspired restaurant itsu set to open in St Albans city centre

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon