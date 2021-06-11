Diamond couple mark anniversary in style

Published: 10:53 AM June 11, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM June 11, 2021

A St Albans couple celebrated 60 years of marriage this week.

Ruth and Eric Goldie, who live in the St Stephens area of the city, cut an anniversary cake in the garden of their home and enjoyed it with Champagne and their children David and Lorna.

The couple said they were overwhelmed by the number of cards they received from friends and family.

The pair have lived in St Albans for 49 years, and as keen golfers have both been captains at Verulam Golf Club.

Ruth and Eric Goldie's wedding day. - Credit: Goldie family

They have five grandchildren. Due to Parkinson's disease, Ruth is now resident at Alban Manor Nursing Home but the couple continue to spend as much time together as possible.

Eric said: "Time passes so quickly, but the wedding day remains as clear as ever. The little anniversary party was held on a perfect day in our garden, Ruth's first visit home since entering the care home a year ago, which was to her obvious delight."