Diamond couple mark anniversary in style
- Credit: Goldie family
A St Albans couple celebrated 60 years of marriage this week.
Ruth and Eric Goldie, who live in the St Stephens area of the city, cut an anniversary cake in the garden of their home and enjoyed it with Champagne and their children David and Lorna.
The couple said they were overwhelmed by the number of cards they received from friends and family.
The pair have lived in St Albans for 49 years, and as keen golfers have both been captains at Verulam Golf Club.
They have five grandchildren. Due to Parkinson's disease, Ruth is now resident at Alban Manor Nursing Home but the couple continue to spend as much time together as possible.
You may also want to watch:
Eric said: "Time passes so quickly, but the wedding day remains as clear as ever. The little anniversary party was held on a perfect day in our garden, Ruth's first visit home since entering the care home a year ago, which was to her obvious delight."
Most Read
- 1 George Street traders call for permanent pedestrianisation as street closure debate continues
- 2 Resident accused of 'land-grab' over bid to annexe amenity space
- 3 St Albans crowned UK's cleanest city
- 4 Football club donates pitch to St Albans primary school
- 5 Quarantine hotel set up in St Albans
- 6 Efficiency measures sought for Watford Hospital redevelopment to keep project within budget
- 7 Eclipse: How and when to watch the partial solar eclipse on Thursday
- 8 COVID makes houses Hertfordshire's hottest properties
- 9 Harpenden constituency to go under proposed boundary changes
- 10 St Albans woman recognised with Queen's Award