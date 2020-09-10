County lines drugs duo jailed for heroin and cocaine ring across Herts, Beds and Bucks

County lines dealers Reece Campbell and Shane Filmer have been jailed for their part in the Freddie Line network.

A joint Herts and Beds police operation to crack down on a county lines drugs network has seen jail terms handed down to a ringleader and his runner.

Shane Filmer, 23, and Reece Campbell, 22, both of Langdale Road, Dunstable, appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, September 9, for their ‘significant role’ in an operation known as the ‘Freddie Line’, which ran across Herts, Beds and Bucks.

The pair appeared via video link from HMP Bedford, sat side-by-side, while their previous offences and mitigation were revealed.

The court heard that Campbell was deemed as having a leading role in the operation, which supplied drugs via the use of three mobile phones over a period of two to three months.

Beds Police’s Boson guns and gangs unit, working alongside the Operation Mantis county lines team from Herts police, to carry out a warrant at the Langdale Road address on April 29.

When the property was searched, Campbell was found in possession of expensive trainers, three Rolex watches and £1,000 in cash. It also uncovered 482 wraps of Class A drugs in heroin and cocaine as well as 200 grams of uncut Class A drugs with a street value of £23,310.

He had a string of previous convictions including a suspended sentence for possession of a knife.

Filmer, was not in possession of what the court referred to as the “trappings of an extravagent lifestyle”, though he was considered by the prosecution to be “more than a runner” and held the drugs at the place where he lived. A Nokia phone which was used as part of the drugs line was also found on him.

Prosecuting, Archie Mackay said: “Mr Campbell is at the top of the chain of the national enterprise.”

He stressed that Filmer had not been coerced into taking part in the operation.

In their defence, Andrew Corcut said it was not a wholesale operation, but more like a shop.

Judge Stephen Warner said: “You have each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, heroin and cocaine.

“This was a professional, organised drugs distribution operating for gain and each of you played a role.

“Those dealing in Class A drugs can expect lengthy sentences - drugs ruin the lives of those who use them.

“It is said by the Crown that you, Reece Campbell, should be sentenced as having a leading role. You, Shane Filmer, allowed your address to be used for this purpose, so your role is a signifcant one. Drugs, scales and phones were found at the address.”

He sentenced Campbell to five years and Filmer to three years four months in prison.

Speaking after sentence was handed down, Det Con David Purvis, from the Herts Serious Crime Investigation Unit, said: “Drugs can have a hugely negative impact on our communities and we are dedicated to disrupting this type of criminality in Hertfordshire.

“Filmer and Campbell were part of an illegal network dealing Class A drugs across three counties. I am pleased they are now off the streets and I want their custodial sentences to serve as warning to other who choose to deal in county lines.

“We will not tolerate this in Hertfordshire.”