Is funding for SEND pupils fair across Herts?

A former county council employee has raised concerns over the way the schools supporting Herts' special educational needs and disability (SEND) children are recompensed.

Carrie Neads, 39, worked for Herts county council as a EHC co-ordinator: resolution and reconciliation. Her role was to assess the financial support applications of parents with children who have special educational needs. Their situations are then graded through a banding system and they are awarded accordingly.

The band system changed in April and Carrie is concerned that there is now a lack of equity in the way the awards are made.

She said: "They restructured everything in April this year and got in a load of inexperienced managers who didn't have a clue what they were doing. When I asked legitimate questions because it all seemed so haphazard, I was just told to just follow the new payment system rather than backdating the old system.

"The paper trail there is like Spaghetti Junction - I'm sure some staff members mean well but the amount of pressure on the whole department is full on. These children and parents have a right to a better system and the government funding that is paid out of the public purse.

"I don't believe anyone is being corrupt in the HCC SEND workplace however I do feel that a lot of mistakes are being made with HCC banding due to inexperienced staff that are not aware of the true banding process."

She said staff were untrained and not sure what to do and the system was not moderated as it should have been, meaning some schools received less money as a result.

After contacting the Herts Ad, Carrie was warned that speaking to the press was a breach of her responsibilities as an ex-employee of HCC not to share or divulge information or opinion that she gained in your time working at the county council.

At least one primary school in in St Albans has expressed concerns over the lack of support for SEND provision they receive from HCC.

The headteacher said they only received one visit from an educational psychologist each year, which is inadequate, there are no replies to emails, the duty telephone line isn't answered, EHCPs aren't completed within statutory timeframes, it is almost impossible to speak to a SEND officer, and the escalation route for complaints doesn't lead to any resolution.

"We have had to wait for almost a year to receive the funding for an EHCP that has been formally agreed. This cannot continue. Without the budget for SEND provision, teachers just have to make do, which adds to the burden of their planning, teaching and assessment and has an impact on their wellbeing."

HCC has revealed it has a budget shortfall of £23.5m for 2022/23 and ongoing pressures for future years – despite having set a balanced budget for the next two years as recently as February.

A statement from the county council identified SEND support as being a contributory factor: "The pressures being seen today have been caused by soaring inflation affecting the whole economy, resulting in greatly increased costs alongside high post-Covid demand for key services such as supporting children with special educational needs."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We can confirm that a former member of staff raised concerns about the way some SEND funding applications were processed, through our internal whistleblowing procedure.

"These concerns have been thoroughly investigated through our whistle blower process and were not upheld. We encourage our staff to report any concerns they have and take such allegations most seriously. The allegations made by this employee in relation to SEND banding were not upheld."

