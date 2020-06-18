Advanced search

St Albans over-60s offered free counselling

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 June 2020

Charities are working together to help support people over 60 during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Charities are working together to help support people over 60 during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Two charities are working together to help over-60s with emotional support in St Albans during the pandemic.

The Old People’s Trust and The Counselling Foundation are offering a listening ear to anybody over 60.

You may also want to watch:

The trust has recognised the positive impact that emotional support can bring and awarded The Counselling Foundation a grant to deliver counselling via phone or online video.

Kate Newton, grants manager at The Old People’s Trust, said: “At this difficult time for everyone, especially the elderly, the trust recognises that there are many older people who are anxious and distressed and could benefit from counselling.”

The foundation is able to offer support by a trained listener to help with a range of issues including health anxieties, bereavement and family relationship difficulties.

For more information e-mail foundation@counsellingfoundation.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Most Read

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans over-60s offered free counselling

Charities are working together to help support people over 60 during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

National League vote to use unweighted points system as promotion confirmed for Wealdstone, King’s Lynn Town and Barrow

There will be no trip to Wealdstone next season for St Albans City after the north London side were promoted as champions. Picture: JIM STANDEN

‘Cycleval’ to raise funds despite Carnival cancelled

Matthew Hall from Harpenden Round Table looks forward to taking on the Cycleval challenge.

Zoom in for four more fun nights of Twelfth Night

OVO's production of Twelfth Night on Zoom. Picture: Maltings Theatre

New Carpool Comedy shows added to Park & Dine Theatre at Luton Hoo Estate

Comedian Mark Watson will bring his Carpool Comedy Club to the Luton Hoo Estate.
Drive 24