St Albans over-60s offered free counselling

Two charities are working together to help over-60s with emotional support in St Albans during the pandemic.

The Old People’s Trust and The Counselling Foundation are offering a listening ear to anybody over 60.

The trust has recognised the positive impact that emotional support can bring and awarded The Counselling Foundation a grant to deliver counselling via phone or online video.

Kate Newton, grants manager at The Old People’s Trust, said: “At this difficult time for everyone, especially the elderly, the trust recognises that there are many older people who are anxious and distressed and could benefit from counselling.”

The foundation is able to offer support by a trained listener to help with a range of issues including health anxieties, bereavement and family relationship difficulties.

For more information e-mail foundation@counsellingfoundation.org